After being rescued from a car crash in a Colorado snowstorm, acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his “number-one fan.” Events take a bizarre turn and the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave.
So begins Stephen King’s 1987 novel “Misery,” which became the 1990 feature film starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, scripted by William Goldman. And a Broadway hit starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf, also by Goldman, opened in 2015.
Dorset Theatre Festival will open its 46th season with King’s “Misery,” in the Goldman adaptation, June 23 to July 8 at the Dorset Playhouse. The cast features Dan Butler as Paul, Kelly McAndrew as Annie and Greg Stuhr as the sheriff, with Jackson Gay directing.
This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps the audience in the room with Paul, who must outsmart Annie if he wants to escape the tense game of cat-and-mouse that leaves his fate up in the air until the very end.
“The audience may not laugh, but we are laughing constantly — sometimes you just have to laugh!” Gay says of their rehearsal process.
In order to create a thriller, the challenge is to develop an investment in the characters, so the audience feels tied to their fates.
“Two things have come up in rehearsal that we are kind of focusing on more than the violence, horror part of it — even though it’s twisted this love story between the two of them,” Gay said. “And honestly the thing that’s come to everybody is how much the piece is about the artistic process.”
First of all, what most readers don’t realize is that writing is miserable.
“Even before the action of the play starts, Paul is not doing great,” Gay said. “He’s miserable. He’s trying something different, but he’s insecure and doesn’t it know if it’s good or not.”
Paul unexpectedly finds his muse in Annie.
“Even though she’s horrible and does all this stuff, by the end of the play, he still needs that — the memory of her, the trauma of her — to help him write,” Gay said. “I really find that exciting — that the play is actually a very personal thing. It must have been a very personal thing for Stephen King who knows what it’s like writing.”
Annie is like modern-day fans that are just over the top.
“She has a hard time in distinguishing between reality and make-believe, she’s so invested in Misery the character and the stories. It’s recognizable,” Gay said. “At the same time, Annie is deeply lonely, living out in the middle of the woods with no neighbors.”
The other challenge is building the tension for the audience, and that comes from the actors “living in the moment” in their own heads.
“Just by making sure they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gay said. The characters “don’t know where it’s going. Even Annie, she doesn’t know. At the beginning she has this opportunity, like from God, to rescue her hero, and I think she thinks that’s what she’s going to do. It’s not planned.”
The character of Paul can’t know how bad it is.
“He’s slowly understanding how completely and totally dependent he is on this person.
“That’s really it,” Gay said. “In rehearsal, it’s just trying to get the clues out there, but not overdo it. You can’t know.”
It’s also about raising the stakes of the artistic process.
“That has to be as important as getting out of this house. That takes the audience away from getting ahead of us,” Gay said. “Kelly, the actor playing Annie is scary, super scary. She’s also a very compelling actor. Some of her scenes, where the writer actually gives her a chance to talk about herself and what she needs, her loss and her pain, you actually fall under her spell — and you care about her.”
The entire play is performed on a manual turntable.
“There’s kind of no other way to do it, with all of the movement and scene changes,” Gay said. “So people will come out and grab it, almost like a merry-go-round. For instance, when Paul escapes his room for the first time, and he is hauling butt down the hallway, the turntable will be moving while he’s going against it.
“I’m hoping that will result in excitement and terror,” Gay said. “I’m hoping it will give a film noir kind of vibe to it.”
Dorset Theatre Festival posts this advisory: “This Stephen King thriller features a psychopathic bibliophile whose weapons of choice include prescription drugs, physical violence and sledgehammers, and a captive victim who, quite understandably, uses very strong adult language.”