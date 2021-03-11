LUDLOW — A group founded by the lead singer of Phish has purchased a former weight loss clinic to turn into a substance abuse treatment center.
The Divided Sky Foundation, created by Trey Anastasio, made the purchase announcement Thursday, though local residents have been aware of these plans for some time, as an initial application was filed with the Development Review Board in January by Ascension Recovery Services, the company that will be handling the renovation and ongoing management of the facility.
Municipal Manager Scott Murphy said there was a remote hearing held in January for the Ascension Recovery Services’ application, where people for and against the project spoke. The facility is at 262 Fox Lane, near the Okemo Valley Golf Club, and a housing project.
“The concern was, if people were in this rehab facility not voluntarily, that they might escape or leave or break into this neighboring property… there might have been some issues with parking, but that’s the usual type of issue with applications,” said Murphy. “Others were saying we need this, we have the same type of problems that all the other towns in the state have, and around the country right now, with drugs, and we need a facility. So there was a good back and forth that way.”
Rosemary Goings, director of planning and zoning, said Thursday that the application forms Divided Sky submitted recently aren’t much different from Ascension’s, and that it called for a program with about 40 patients living at the facility with 30 employees. The initial application didn’t contain a site plan, and neither does the new one, however that must be submitted before the application is deemed complete. She said there have been ongoing talks between the applicants and the town and they expect a plan to be submitted ahead of the DRB’s schedule meeting in April.
“This is a place for people who chose to be there, they’re there voluntarily,” said Douglas Leech, founder and chief executive officer of Ascension Recovery Services, based in Morgantown, West Virginia. “Nobody at the facility will be using drugs or drinking. There’s always this fear that this will somehow create an addiction problem in the town, and the reality is the addiction problem is already in the town and this reduces that.”
Leech said his company and Anastasio’s foundation began talking in early 2019.
“They had this vision of opening up a treatment center in Vermont that anybody could receive care at,” Leech said.
The two groups began working together formally in January 2020. Leech said Ascension Recovery Services has worked on treatment facilities from California to Maine in towns smaller than Ludlow to places like Boston.
“Our mission is to expand access to high quality care around the country for people that are struggling with substance abuse disorder and we want to open up treatment programs that provide the highest quality of care, that are accessible for everyone regardless of ability to pay or what type of insurance,” he said.
If all goes as planned, the facility will open at the end of this year. Leech said there isn’t much construction work to be done on the existing facility beyond utility upgrades and interior renovations, as the place was somewhat geared for inpatient health services already.
According to a statement from Divided Sky, the purchase of the facility was made possible through a virtual concert series. The Beacon James, featuring Anastasio, was held over the course of eight weeks last fall, streamed for free via Twitch live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City. It raised $1.2 million in donations.
“Substance use disorders affect people from all walks of life,” Anastasio stated in the release. “And the problem is intimately linked with isolation — whether that’s isolation due to the pandemic or for any other reason. The Beacon Jams helped us find a way to connect people and get this project off the ground. To be able to do that together during this difficult year touches my heart.”
According to the Vermont Department of Health, Vermont saw more opioid related deaths in 2020 than the previous year, with Windsor Counting being among the most afflicted.
“Like so many people in America and so many in Vermont, I became addicted to opiates,” Anastasio stated. “I was extremely lucky to have access to care, and I know how important it is to be part of a recovery community. I’m grateful that we can help provide that opportunity for others.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
