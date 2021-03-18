Years ago when he was in high school, Peter Wallis volunteered at the Chaffee Art Center. It was his first experience around real artists, and it helped him to believe he could have a career in the arts. He returned during graduate school as the education director, and today exhibits all over the country, crediting the Chaffee as the place his arts career began. He’s hoping to inspire young artists in a similar way through the gallery’s latest exhibit.
On March 5, about a dozen visitors turned out for the 5:30 p.m. time slot at “The Art of Technology,” an engaging exhibit full of a variety of ways art and technology intersect.
In the front gallery, the bright colors of Robert Gold’s cityscapes brought the walls to life as he chatted with a visitor. His photographs combine technologies to produce a unique aesthetic.
At the bottom of the stairwell Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr.’s eye-catching pieces of kinetic art rebelled against the usual “look don’t touch,” and invited people to interact with them. Nearby, the Castleton University Art Department had hung a light display in the windows, and in the middle galleries, Wallis was giving a mini-tour to a small group, of his own Rutland-centric collection of work, an exciting new animated piece, and a new 3-D printer that he recently purchased for the Chaffee. The work continued upstairs with pieces from artist members.
“I call them ‘kinetic machines,’” Brunelle said of the three pieces he has in the show. “The idea is that the viewer can turn parts of them to rearrange the shapes and colors, thus participating in the composition of the piece.”
Brunelle’s sculptures are made of thin wood, small pre-cut craft wood pieces, foam core and acrylic paints. “I paint the main body of the pieces black, so that the brightly colored parts will seem to float in space,” he explained. “Unlike my paintings, these sculptures are abstract, which frees me from having to deal with subject matter, and allows me to just play around with form and colors.”
Wallis’ gouache painting “What Remains of the Dawn-Land” was recently exhibited in a San Francisco gallery, and became the inspiration for a whole body of work currently at the Chaffee. The bildungsroman series illustrates his childhood in Vermont and Maine, with layers of history. Natives of Rutland especially, will recognize places like Flory’s Plaza, Seward’s Restaurant, the old Midway Diner and Tastee Bakery in his work.
“It’s a lot of abandoned buildings,” Wallis said, which are included in his animated work. “It’s like my 2-D paintings, but they’re moving.” In “What Remains of the Dawn-Land,” the technology-manipulated version, the dancers are dancing, the train en route.
“I really got interested in seeing them move,” Wallis said. “A flickering neon sign or a train moving in the background, coming to life.”
“The Fluxus artists of the ’60s would talk about this thing called inter-media, where artists move fluidly and exist in between all media,” Wallis added. “I really see (that in) the show about art and technology. Whether it’s 3-D printing or some of the animated work that I’m doing, (it’s) all part of the same language.”
One of Wallis’ animated pieces is presented on an iPad installed on the wall, and sitting against the opposite wall is the 3-D printer, which he will be giving online demonstrations of in the coming weeks. During the opening, it was at work on a small vase.
“I’ll hand-draw the cells individually, frame by frame, and color them in,” Wallis said. “Some I’ll do with After Effects animation software, and a lot of it is piece-mealing the moving parts together.”
“It feels a lot like a painting that’s moving,” Wallis said, “and that’s something I’ve been interested in exploring more in my work. What I’d like to do eventually is to work with sensors, where you move and it animates, and you step away and it returns to being still.”
Getting involved at a young age was a formative experience for Wallis and his hope is that the new 3-D printer whose purchase tied nicely into the exhibit’s theme of “Art of Technology” will appeal to young artists.
“I wanted to engage the community in the opportunity to use this tool,” Wallis said. “I think there’s potential for young people to get involved in the future of the place, and I thought the 3-D printer might be a cool tool for bringing people together.”
