Eugene Friesen is a renowned cellist famous in the jazz world for his worldwide tours with the Paul Winter Consort. Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Rogers, Friesen’s wife, has been steeped in vocal performance since performing as a child in opera choruses. Together, they will bring their program “The Beauty We Love” to Rutland’s UU Church Coffeehouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Their concerts are unique for their celebration of improvisation, an element seldom part of coffeehouse concerts.
“As a composer, as an improviser, I really believe that we have the ability to connect with a kind of a musical source that is delivering us current and relevant information,” Friesen said. “Each of us differentiates that energy in a different way because of our history, our values, and the kind of preparation we’ve engaged in.
“I believe we have the opportunity and, for me, the responsibility to give voice to that, which I call news from that source.”
Yo Yo Ma said of Friesen, “The music is beautiful and so is the playing.” A four-time Grammy Award winner, Friesen has worked and recorded with such artists such as Dave Brubeck, Toots Thielemans, Will Ackerman, Dream Theater, and as a member of Trio Globo. And he has also been on the faculty of the Berklee School of Music.
Born and raised in Manhattan, Rogers began her professional singing career at age 9 in the children’s choruses of the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera. Her voice — which has been compared to Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell — has a delicacy, clarity and purity that perfectly underscores her insightful lyrics.
Together, they live in Dummerston, outside Brattleboro, where Rogers has a psychotherapy practice.
Friesen’s repertoire takes its sounds and ideas drawn from his travels on six continents, influenced by the music of J.S. Bach, electronics, natural soundscapes, and the poetry of Rumi to paint a portrait of a world united in hope.
“I’ve kind of planted my flag in my own music essentially, and improvised music,” Friesen said recently. “I dove into that very early in my musical trajectory. I sort of amplified what I was doing with Paul Winter.”
Rogers grew into herself musically in much the same way.
“She’s a deeply and naturally gifted musician and vocalist,” Friesen said. “From the age of 9, she was singing in an opera children’s chorus. She was on stage with some of the world’s greatest singers at an early age.
“And this gradually grew into her own spiritual path of original repertoire. Along that way she spent nine years in Scotland, and her voice is such a beautiful match with Celtic repertoire,” Friesen said. “There’ll be some of that in our program.”
Friesen already had performed in the unusual combination of cello singer-songwriter.
“I’ve worked with some wonderful singer-songwriters like Dar Williams and Martin Sexton,” he said. “They felt the cello gave an emotional boost to their music. Sometimes you don’t have to do so much to enhance the message of a song.”
Friesen and Rogers work working together very informally, according to Friesen, “just by hanging out.”
“It’s like free rehearsal time,” he said. “When we sit down, often we’ll just do it at our kitchen table.”
Aiding those impromptu sessions was Friesen’s purchase of a carbon-fiber cello last year. (In Rutland, Friesen will be playing his standard wooden cello.)
“One of the surprising things about the carbon-fiber is, I don’t feel the same kind of protectiveness I do with my so-called real instrument,” Friesen said. “I can just leave the carbon-fiber out of its case in the corner of the kitchen, so I can just grab it and she can start singing.”
This “improvised” approach to composition is what works best for Friesen.
“I’m someone who doesn’t sit down with a mind to create,” he said. “It’s more like I just go into a certain state of mind and almost unconsciously pick up an instrument and start making sound on it.
“I don’t mean that to sound esoteric, but it’s something that I’ve noticed. It’s very awesome how I’ll come up with something that turns into the beginning of a composition,” he said. “So having the tools at hand makes a really big difference. It’s not like I have to go to my studio, take out my cello, tune it, etc. The carbon-fiber is just ready to go.”
Their program evolves quite naturally.
“First of all, after the pandemic, I have a lot of solo material I did in my home studio,” Friesen said.” So I do live looping for some of my original compositions, which gives me the opportunity to create structures that are compositional, that leave windows for my improvisation during the concert. That I find very satisfying.”
And Rogers has material that Friesen has learned.
“There’s some stuff I have designed accompaniments for, where also there are windows where I can sort of take flight as an improviser,” he said.
And then Rogers and Friesen have developed songs for just cello and voice from more traditional sources.
“That’s some of my favorite stuff, actually,” Friesen said. “It has a kind of spareness to it — there’s all the space for the cello, all the space for the voice — and there’s a kind of transparency to that texture that can be very unusual. It kind of reminds me of early music.”
Their concerts together were pretty much brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we are just starting to come out of it now,” Friesen said. “The concert in Rutland is one of our first since the pandemic.”
