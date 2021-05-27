With today’s announcement by Marlboro Music Festival, and last week’s by the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Vermont’s performing arts mark a return to some sort of normalcy. While others have made announcements, these are emblematic because of their stature, Discover Jazz as the state’s largest music festival, and Marlboro with its national, even international reach.
Still, the threat of the COVID-19 lingers, so this summer’s performing arts, including these two august institutions, can be divided into two groups. Burlington Discover Jazz moves outdoors to various beautiful locations, while Marlboro returns to its storied concert hall — albeit with a smaller audience size.
That’s no surprise as chamber music, with its intimate beauty and power, works much better indoors. The chamber music season begins June 6 in Manchester with Taconic Music’s opening faculty concert, one of four, at Burr and Burton Academy. Directed by violinist Joanna Genova and violist Ariel Rudiakov, it beat almost everyone out last summer by presenting four successful indoor concerts. This year, the young artists return for two performances. Go online to taconicmusic.org for more information.
Chamber music stays in Manchester when Manchester Music Festival opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 5 at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. Directed by pianist Adam Neiman, MMF has a unique answer to COVID-limited audience size. Each of its five faculty concerts will be presented both at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. indoors at the Arkell Pavilion, with facilities for listening outdoors. There will also be four young artists programs and much more. Go online to www.mmfvt.org for details.
Backing up a bit, two of Vermont’s most important regular season (fall-spring) theaters were severely limited by the pandemic, So White River Junction’s Northern Stage and Burlington’s Vermont Stage Company, have decided to move into the outdoors for the summer, with two productions apiece.
Northern Stage will begin June 9 with the zany three-person comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” starring Eric Love. It will be presented through July 4 in the company’s new outdoor chamber theater right behind its Barrette Center for the Arts. On Aug. 11 through Sept. 12, the musical extravaganza “Million Dollar Quartet” remembers Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Go online to northernstage.org for details.
Weston Playhouse, Vermont’s oldest professional theater company, had planned to present its whole season, though truncated, indoors. However, “An Illiad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, and starring David Bonanno, opening the season July 14-Aug. 6; followed by the Young Company’s “Seussical” July 22-25; and “Ring of Fire,” the Johnny Cash musical, Aug. 12-Sept. 5 (in tandem with Northern Stage’s “Million Dollar Quartet”) will all be presented under a tent at Walker Farm. The venue for “The Mountaintop,” Katori Hall’s imagining of the last night of Martin Luther King Jr,. from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, has yet to be determined. Go online to www.westonplayhouse.org for more information.
Dorset Theatre Festival has promised a season at an outdoor theater at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, but hasn’t announced it yet. Go online to dorsettheatrefestival.org for more information.
Opera North hasn’t quite decided whether its productions will be indoors or out, but they will certainly be at the company’s scenic summer home at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. The main production will be Puccini’s “La Bohéme” July 28-Aug. 1, staged with orchestra. But its season will open with “Havana Nights,” a gala concert mixing opera and circus arts, July 16-18. Artistic Director Louis Burkot will also conduct a special operatic concert, “Extraordinary Women,” July 24. Performances will either be in the pre-pandemic tent, or outdoors in front of a tented stage as last year’s “Magic Flute.” Visit operanorth.org online for information.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is making its long-awaited return July 24 when it presents “Summer Under the Stars,” a “chamber” pops program conducted by Matt LaRocca, at The Green at Shelburne Museum. (A repeat performance is planned for July 25 in Rutland County, but has yet to be announced.) Preceding that, quartets and quintets of VSO instrumentalists will be performing free outdoor programs at 17 locations around the state. Go online to www.vso.org for information.
Vermont Stage doesn’t begin its “summer season” until the end of July when it presents “Popcorn Falls,” a wacky comedy by James Hindman, July 28-Aug. 8 outdoors at the Isham Family Farm in Williston. The comedy turns romantic in Audrey Cefaly’s “Maytag Virgin” Aug. 25-Sept. 5 at Blue Heron Pond, a private property in Williston. Go online to www.vermontstage.org to find more information.
Opera and the Isham Family Farm intersect again when Barn Opera presents the Puccini powerhouse “Tosca” in the barn there Aug. 18. The stellar cast, accompanied by a virtuoso pianist, will repeat the performance Aug. 20 at Cedar Meadow in Castleton and Estabrook Park in Brandon, both outdoors. (Go online to www.barnopera.com)
Another untethered take on Shakespeare happens when the Vermont Shakespeare Festival presents its own “Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!” stealing from all 37 plays. The professional performances are Aug. 20 and 21 at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington, April 22 at the Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero, both outdoors, and the Isham Family Farm. (Go online to www.vermontshakespeare.org)
Chamber music and film close out the summer. Randolph’s Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival returns Randolph’s Chandler Music Hall Aug. 9-22 after a year away with its usual potpourri of excellent performances. Cellist Peter Sanders and other favorite performers are returning, joined by a few accomplished newcomers. For more information, go online to www.cvcmf.org.
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival returns from the World Wide Web Aug. 25-29 to present live in-person screenings and other activities yet to be announced. (Go online to middfilmfest.org) And, although no program has yet been announced, the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, directed by Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, returns to the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester Aug. 21-29. (For more information, go to www.lccmf.org online.
Many more announcements of music and theater will soon be made, some for outdoor performances, some indoors. Most venues continue to require masks and social distancing, but that’s a small price to pay for live music and theater.
It’s certainly good to be back!
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
