With a name like Medley, a music career seemed like fate, but legendary music icon Bill Medley, better known as one half of the Righteous Brothers, couldn’t have known his career would turn out timeless classics still beloved more than 50 years later.
Medley’s instantly recognizable baritone voice is responsible for “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” among many others. After his partner, original member Bobby Hatfield, passed away in 2003, fans and friends pleaded with Medley to keep The Righteous Brothers going. Medley said no one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when Bucky Heard came along, the magic was recreated.
You can see and hear The Righteous Brothers at the Paramount Theater in Rutland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17.
The concert will feature their biggest hits — “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” and Medley’s Grammy-winning “Dirty Dancing” theme “The Time of My Life.” But in a recent interview Medley said there was no way of predicting that these songs would take off as they did.
“Success with Bobby and me happened so fast that I really didn’t have a chance to think about it,” Medley recalled. “We were working in a night club and somebody wanted to record us.”
The Orange County, California, native had written songs as a kid and had his breakout as a songwriter and singer when, in 1963, his song “Little Latin Lupe Lu” became a regional hit.
“We weren’t the Righteous Brothers,” Medley said. “There were five of us, and we were the Paramours. And I wrote the song ‘Little Latin Lupe Lu.’ Then we went down to a place called the Rendezvous Ballroom, which was for teenage kids, and we would sing (it) and they loved it and they went out and bought it and that was the beginning.”
Right about the same time, Hatfield and Medley became The Righteous Brothers, and their contrasting vocal ranges made their sound distinct. Medley sang the low parts with his bass-baritone voice, while Hatfield took the tenor parts. Other regional hits followed which led them to regular TV appearances and soon The Righteous Brothers were opening for The Beatles on their first U.S. tour.
Then, Hatfield and Medley caught the attention of producer Phil Spector who signed them to record what would become, according to Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), the most played song in the history of American radio, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” Medley and Hatfield parted ways for a while but reunited and continued to tour until Hatfield’s death almost 20 years ago.
Not only were their songs commercial successes, so were the movies they appeared in. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” had its place in the movie “Top Gun.” The same for their songs in “Dirty Dancing,” and “Ghost,” among others. Medley never imagined his songs would go on to have cinematic lives as well, but he has sung on the soundtracks of dozens of movies and TV shows.
“You never know, you just record songs that you like and that you love, and you do your best and put them out and the audience and the public will really take what they want,” he said. “The ones that you think everybody’s going to love, they don’t,” he added with a laugh.
At the show in Rutland, you can expect all the hits and maybe some you haven’t heard before.
“We do it all,” Medley said. “They’re going to hear all the hits, and they’re going to walk away saying, ‘I didn’t expect that.’ The people that come to the show want to relive memories and we’re just real honored to be able to do that.”
