Deep in the woods in the middle of the night, a white-haired man, maybe in his 70s and his dog set out to find what they determine together to be a good spot.
They’re in search of the white Alba truffle, an extremely rare and prized delicacy, sold at surprisingly high prices, which can only be found in northern Italy. It can’t be cultivated, and can only be found during a few autumn months each year. Its delicate scent and taste have made it one of the most coveted ingredients in the world.
Finding them is truly finding a needle in a haystack. The dogs sniff out places in the ground where they might be found, and their owners dig to uncover them, identifying and pulling out what appears to be nothing more than a clump of dirt.
This particular man has driven up a single lane rudimentary mud road in the middle of a mountain with no hints of civilization around it, to find this spot in the woods, not knowing that he’ll actually find anything there — and when he does, he drives away with his dog, singing with joy.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Billings Farm & Museum’s Woodstock Vermont Film Series will present a special screening of the award-winning documentary film “The Truffle Hunters.”A discussion and post-screening reception with the film’s producer, Geralyn Dreyfous, will follow.
This subculture of older men who have dedicated their lives to this lifestyle was captured in this beautiful film by directors Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck.
“They take measures to hide the secret of where they forage, guided by their dogs and notebooks scribbled with directions that have been passed down through the generations,” Kershaw and Dweck said in an email to Dreyfous. “They are the keepers of a tradition, driven by a passion that brings youth to their many years.”
“It’s a fabulous portrait of a vanishing time and place and character,” said Barnet filmmaker Jay Craven, curator and director of the film series. “It’s semi-nuts what these guys do. It’s going out into the woods having no idea where these truffles are, because they’re buried underground. They have dogs that can sniff (them) out, and the relationship with their dogs is extraordinary.”
Recognition and preservation of an important cultural tradition was a big part of the film’s mission, and Dreyfous says it has resulted in some extraordinary conservation efforts that extend across the globe.
“Basically what I do all day is listen to filmmakers pitch me stories and I met the directors and fell in love with the material they had,” Dreyfous said in a recent interview. “The characters and this idea of looking at cultural preservation around food are so compelling.”
“The extinction of this way of life would be a loss to the world,” Craven said. “We’re all so caught up in our wired existences. This is refreshing to see these people living so close to the natural world and a way of life that goes back centuries.”
“These truffles are also very valuable, they’re selling 100 grams for 4,000 euros. It’s extraordinary,” he added. “They’re very rare, and there’s no easy way to get them or manufacture them or synthesize them. You can grow mushrooms commercially but these you really just have to go out and hunt.”
“There was a sensibility and an aesthetic and care and devotion to a way of life that was just beautiful and worth supporting,” Dreyfous said. Before producing the film she said, “I didn’t know anything about the region, about the relationship between the truffle hunters and their dogs, and the threat of the scarcity.”
The threat of scarcity comes from climate change and other factors, but over 100 acres of land have been put in a conservation trust thanks to the film’s impact, as well as many partnerships supporting the truffle hunters.
“Conservation impact has been substantial,” Dreyfous said. “And certainly the impact on tourism and understanding that region’s soils and culinary uniqueness. Alba is a real culinary crown jewel that a lot of people don’t know about. Cultural preservation matters and it’s really the message of the film.”
“We’re thrilled to have this film,” Craven said. “It’s the first event of its kind. And this will be the first film we’ve shown in the film series since March of 2020 so it’s a return to action. We’ve scheduled 10 movies over the course of the winter and spring and we’re excited to be back in business.”
