When you step into the Castleton University Bank Gallery to experience its latest exhibit, you’re entering the world of 28-year-old Thomas Hacker, aka Tomasio, and a collection of abstract acrylic paintings that explode from the canvas in color.
A volcano erupting flowers, TV static in color, and underwater kelp suspended were some of the impressions I had, but the experience was visceral, and I left wondering how simple paint on canvas can evoke such feelings.
“People are drawn in by the color, but once you’re drawn in you try to understand what you’re looking at,” said Oliver Schemm, director of Castleton Galleries. “That can be a real window into yourself.”
And that was the point for Hacker.
“Any sort of art can elicit emotional responses, especially with abstract art,” Hacker said in a recent phone interview. “We’re not sure why, and it begs us to consider that there’s a truth in there, and we’re trying to figure out what that truth is. It asks us to pull in closer and find some sort of kernel of truth that (you) see in the piece.”
The exhibit is called “Tomasio: Abstractions of a Metaphorical World” and it will be up at the Castleton University Bank Gallery at 104 Merchants Row in Rutland through March 11, with an artist reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today (Saturday, Feb. 4).
From Fairfield, Connecticut, Hacker has been living and working in Vermont for almost a year at Spring Lake Ranch as a peer support specialist.
“I was doing a lot of work spiritually when these paintings were getting done, and I was also helping a lot of other people, whether it was in a school setting, at a nursing home or with addiction and mental health services, and I think that was explored when I was making these pieces,” Hacker said.
Schemm noted the contrast of right angles from a palette knife combined with swirling brushstrokes that together create tension. He said that initially it was the depth of color that impressed him in the work, as well as the level of abstractness, which, “in a way becomes a Rorschach Test of yourself.”
“The whole idea with this work is there’s truth within the work, and it is the job of the consumer to extract that from the piece that they’re viewing, in order to make it make sense to them,” Hacker said.
Hacker described himself as “emotionally cyclical,” his work as “interpretation of data,” and his process as a means to “streamline thoughts into feelings into abstractions into a process whereby I can make art.”
“I’ll make a piece of art that is representative of everything that’s happened to me over the course of however long it’s been, and it is an expression of how I felt and saw my experience,” he explained. “If you are very patient and let things brew for quite a while until it reaches a climax, you can turn that information and pour it out in some sort of creative form.”
“It’s cyclical, it comes in waves,” he added, “but it’s also beautiful to embrace it and see the outcome.”
“I was really inspired by my dad, my mom and my sister, who all paint,” Hacker said. “I had done other creative things and always thought (painting) was so intimidating. They are paramount to me getting to this point and their work as artists is what inspired me to start painting in the first place.”
“I feel like the artist put a lot of himself into his work,” Schemm said, and he said he was excited to add a new artist to the gallery — “someone from the community and someone who’s doing good work, and I thought it’d be great for him to be showcased. That’s part of our mission.”
“It’s (also) a great story of an artist reaching out as opposed to me finding them,” Schemm said.
Hacker submitted three pieces for consideration and Schemm thought the gallery would be a great venue, especially in the large, street-facing windows, to showcase the extremely colorful work.
“Essentially it’s him distilling his impressions of a scene down into the abstract,” Schemm said. “The theme is his interpretation of the world around him in abstract form.”
It’s a show that doesn’t hold itself apart from the viewer, but whispers some of the artist’s personal truths, and draws you in to ask an honest question: “What do you see?”
Go to: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Tomasio-Abstractions-of-a-Metaphorical-World-at-Castleton-Bank-Gallery-Jan-21-March-11/32472 to view the exhibit online.
