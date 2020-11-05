Recognizing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Rutland County has reduced the goal of this year’s annual campaign as compared to 2019, but staff still hope to make a strong, positive impact.
The “Rebounding with Resilience” campaign, which kicked off at the beginning of October, has a goal of raising $425,000, according to Caprice Hover, executive director of the Rutland County chapter.
“I think it’s appropriate given how Vermont and Rutland, in specific, is doing relative to the COVID and maintaining support for the community through it. We didn’t stop any operations so,” she said.
In 2019, the annual campaign raised $555,000.
“Given the struggles with businesses, we just just don’t want to assume that that same support will be there, but it’s critical. Maybe we’ll blow it away, and we’ll raise the $550,000 we did last year. Certainly, the need is there,” she said.
Brian Kerns, president of the UWRC’s board of directors, said the annual campaign always seeks to raise money to help those in need but this year added the challenge of running a fundraiser that is safe for staff and donors during a pandemic. Like the work Kerns does at Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he is vice president of human resources, the effort will involve a lot of remote meetings done through the internet and phone calls instead of face-to-face meetings.
“We’re doing all we can from a virtual standpoint. … When Caprice goes out to meet with people, she’s making sure she’s got on a mask and keeping 6 feet (of social distance) and all that,” he said.
Despite the different methods, the goal is still an effort to raise the means to help people in Rutland County, although Kerns said they recognize the economy will present a challenge.
One difference that residents might notice is that the annual campaign has always had a visual and dynamic reminder along busy streets. In some years, the signs showed a thermometer driving up as donations came in and the more recent symbol was a feather.
According to Hover, those signs have always been provided by Stafford Technical Center but this year because of changes at the local schools, those signs will not be put up. Hover pointed out that doesn’t mean there’s not a fund drive.
“It was United Way that made the decision not to ask the kids. They have so much going on, and we really didn’t want to burden anyone,” she said.
Hover said the local United Way had not only sent out the grants it planned but also developed new partnership during the pandemic.
For instance, the nonprofit expanded support for local food shelves in Rutland County towns.
“Throughout this challenge, the food insecurity, that’s something we’re going to remain on top of, making sure that every local town food shelf receives donations this year,” she said.
UWRC provided personal protective equipment to essential workers this year, like firefighters and health care workers.
During the past year, UWRC worked with the Open Door Mission, Troll House and Faith on Foot, and other community-based nonprofits that offer assistance programs in the area.
For this year’s campaign, the staff at UWRC say they hope there are Rutlanders who can help out.
“That’s one of the things I love about the community is we have a very giving community, and when the need is there, they step up,” Hover said.
Supporting the campaign will be a telethon on Dec. 5, with music and the winners of the Rutland’s Got Talent competition.
In previous years, before the need for social distancing, the UWRC hosted a holiday mixer with silent and live auctions and called businesses in November seeking donations.
“So what we’re going to do is we’re actually going to create a live auction opportunity so people before Thanksgiving right up until Dec. 5 can bid on the auction items that we’re soliciting. It’s definitely a new and different way,” Hover said.
The UWRC will work with DJ Uncle Dave Tibbs at WEXP on the campaign.
Methods for accessing the auction are being finalized, but one method is expected to be the organization’s Facebook page where plans will be posted as they’re finalized.
Donations to United Way are also possible for employees of participating businesses who want to pledge a specific amount be deducted and provided to United Way. Hover said that can also be done through the UWRC website as well.
Like many events this year, the campaign kickoff was done virtually.
Hover acknowledged the Oct. 9 kickoff may not have had the energy of an in-person event, but she said participants had fun and gave a lot of positive feedback.
United Way supports about 20 agencies such as Meals on Wheels, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, Turning Point Center the Dismas House.
More information on the annual campaign, including a video with information about what UWRC does locally, can be found online at uwrutlandcounty.org/our-campaign.
