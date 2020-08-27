Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Artist Steven Kinder
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents a free tour of the exhibit “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” led by curator Katherine Gass Stowe, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Stowe will offer the tour via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Taking its name from the number of people who were unsheltered in America in 2018, “Steven Kinder: 552,830” features portraits of people experiencing homelessness. Kinder’s large-scale monochromatic canvases are suspended, unframed, from the gallery ceiling. Stowe described the exhibit as an “important contribution” to the national conversation about homelessness, “particularly in a town like Brattleboro, Vermont, which, like many communities throughout the United States, is struggling with issues around housing insecurity.”
“Kinder has been meeting and working with people on the street for years, asking permission to take their photographs and offering compensation for the opportunity to paint their portraits,” Stowe said. “He is not speaking for the unsheltered. He simply wants to offer us a perspective on and a reflection of the person who has captured his attention. And after that? He simply asks us to see them.”
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org The BMAC is in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142.
Vocals, viola meet electronics
BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires hosts a transcendent night of multimedia performance in their socially distanced sanctuary at 7 p.m. tonight (Aug. 22). Seating is limited, advance booking is strongly encouraged.
Both UCC Harlo and Valise are solo artists that carry traditions of music making into expansive sonic environments, employing electronic composition and sampling to blend and breed sounds from disparate sources to craft transportive aural worlds.
UCC Harlo is the performance moniker of Berlin-based artist Annie Gårlid. Classically trained in both viola and voice, Gårlid “proposes sonic reconciliations between the old and the new” by fusing her own performances of Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music with the sounds and structures of contemporary dance music, field recordings, and ASMR-inspired soundscapes.
For information, go online to www.epsilonspires.org Epsilon Spires is at 190 Main St.
Call to Black artists
RUTLAND — We know that in our country, systematic racism has restricted opportunities for Black Americans, resulting in economic, social, and health inequities. There are creative consequences as well, and many reparations need to be made.
The Chaffee Art Center believes art has the power to transform lives and communities. It is inviting Black artists to submit artwork or other creations for the Chaffee to display.
Please send inquiries to info@chaffeeartcenter.org. To support Black artists and artwork at the Chaffee Art Center, share this invitation on your social media, tell a friend, come see the exhibit, or visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org to donate online.
‘Music Under the Stars’
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm present two live drive-in concerts Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 29, as part of the popular “Music Under the Stars” series.
A throwback to the 1950s, drive-in concerts are turning out to be this summer’s entertainment salvation, delighting audiences in big cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, and now, Brattleboro.
At 6 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 28, the BMC Pops Orchestra 2020 with conductor Zon Eastes will perform, and at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Aug. 29, the VJC Seven will take the stage with jazz vocalist Wanda Houston.
The events will take place on the Concert Stage at Harris Hill on Cedar Street in Brattleboro. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic as you enjoy live music in a magical Vermont setting, safe and socially distanced. Gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts begin at 6 p.m. The rain date for both events is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $20 per car is very much appreciated to help defray costs. Advance reservations are require (you will be assigned a space for your vehicle as well as the adjacent space for outdoor seating); call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
