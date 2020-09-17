Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated.
Exhibit streamingVisit Vermont Arts Online at www.vermontartonline.org for more information.
BarreStudio Place Arts: Rock Solid XX, Sept. 15-Oct. 30, annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists, Main Gallery; “Ravel: Patterns of Thought and Connection,” by Autumn Tomlinson, Second Floor Gallery; “Faltering Towards Nirvana,” exploration in oil and wax by Larry Bowling, Third Floor Gallery; Ned Richardson, through Oct. 10, “Data, Landscape, Network, Process,” works on paper that use digital and other technological networks to interpret the landscape, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069. Visit www.studioplacearts.com for more information. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
BenningtonBennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571. Visit www.benningtonmuseum.org for more information. Hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday; $12, $10 for students and seniors, under 18 free.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: John Snell, through October, “The Amazing World,” photographs by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100. Go online to stilllearningtosee.com to see the exhibit.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Member artists, ongoing, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956. Online, go to www.brandonartistsguild.org for more information. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed on aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” through 2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124. Visit www.brattleboromuseum.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Epsilon Spires: Brent Birnbaum, opening Sept. 18, paintings seeking life’s unseen angles; Christin Ripley, opening Sept. 18, hand-painted textiles, 190 Main St., Brattleboro. Visit www.epsilonspires.org for more information.
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 Annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 20, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051. Visit www.vcphoto.org for more information. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Stay Home/Stay Safe,” through Oct. 10, 30 Vermont artists respond to the pandemic; Joanne Carson, through Oct. 10, “A Sense of Wonder,” large-scale paintings and drawings; Estefania Puerta, through Sept. 26, Latina artist goes beyond convention, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551. Visit www.burlingtoncityarts.com for more information. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
CalaisKent Museum: “Hindsight 20/20,” through Oct. 18, outdoor works by artists from “Hindsight” exhibit rescheduled for 2021, Kents Corner, Calais. Visit www.kentscorner.org for more information. Hours: Daylight hours only.
FerrisburghRokeby Museum: “Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald,” through Oct. 25, objects, monotype prints, and site-specific installations that promote both simple and profound acts of repair, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406. Visit rokeby.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors $9, $8 for students (free 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays).
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031. Visit www.breadandpuppet.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
HuntingtonBirds of Vermont Museum: “Borders: Illusions that Constrain Us,” through Oct. 31, 33 artists, photographers and poets speak to: “What borders do birds encounter?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167. Visit www.birdsofvermont.org for more information.
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more in a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100. Visit www.bryangallery.org for more information. Hours (through Oct. 12): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and by appointment.
JohnsonVermont Studio Center: “Distant Future,” through Sept. 26, 2020 Emerging Show, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727. Visit www.vermontstudiocenter.org for more information. To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org.
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: Women Take Wilson Exhibitions, through Nov. 1, photographer Adrien Broom and artist Patty Hudak, Wilson Museum; Late Summer/Early Fall Solo Shows, through Oct. 4, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, Visit www.svac.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery at the Falls: Betsy Silverman, August-September, latest work by Boston collage artist, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098. Visit edgewatergallery.com for more information.
MontpelierMontpelier City Hall: “Thomas Waterman Wood: A Master Printmaker,” through Dec. 24, etchings from the T.W. Wood Gallery, City Hall Showcases, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-9502. Visit www.montpelier-vt.org for more information.
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291. Visit vermonthistory.org for more information.
T.W. Wood Gallery: 125th Anniversary Celebration, through Dec. 24, “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” Nuquist Gallery; “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035. Visit www.twwoodgallery.org for more information. Hours: free but by appointment only. Curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours. Reserve your spot online for: Sept. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), Oct. 10 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), Nov. 14 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.); limit of eight guests per gallery tour.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: Seb Sweatman, through Nov. 6, “As it Happens,” solo show of large abstract paintings, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261. Visit www.riverartsvt.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: “Art from Our Own Backyard,” through Sept. 27, original artworks inspired by personal experience and reflections on nature, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197. Visit stonevalleyarts.org for more information. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: Vermont Watercolor Society, through Oct. 30, annual Fall Awards Show; Alexis Kyriak, through Oct. 30, Featured Member Artist, and juried Member Artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and by appointment.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Julia Zanes, through Sept. 26, “Magic & Mysteries: Paintings & Puppets,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158. Visit www.nekartisansguild.com for more information. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: Susan Abbott, through Oct. 10, “Home Ground,” paintings by Vermont artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848. Visit fsgallery.com for more information.
Shelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” through Oct. 11, Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education; “At Scale,” outdoor sculpture by Peter Kirkiles, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346. Visit shelburnemuseum.org for more information. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $10 admission, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
SpringfieldThe Vault: Rick Hearn, through Oct. 21, “Adventures in Pareidolia,” an imaginary land wherein faces are there and hidden; “The Sky Is the Limit,” through Oct. 14, new Open Wall show featuring photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, jewelry, needle work, and fiber arts, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111. Visit www.galleryvault.org for more information. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Stowe571 Projects: Dorothy Simpson Krause, through Oct. 30, “Past Perfect/Future Tense,” mixed media works, 56 Park St. Stowe, (802) 881-0418. Visit www.571projects.com for more information. Hours: by appointment only.
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts, through Dec. 31, 45 photographs over the last 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ‘80s and ‘90s, curated by John Killacky, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358. Visit www.helenday.com for more information. Hours: By appointment only.
