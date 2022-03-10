Sometimes overwhelming mountain views, village greens in the center of town, one-of-a-kind general stores, small holiday parades — these are all part of what makes Vermont special and the Brandon Artists Guild’s next three exhibits celebrate that.
“I took a drive a couple days ago on a road I’ve been on several times and I still had to slow down,” said longtime artist and BAG member Judith Reilly Monday morning. “Every time (you) drive down the road, any direction you go in, it’s just so stunning. I never take this for granted, and we want to celebrate and acknowledge that.”
The three-part, all-member exhibit starts with “Vermont’s Villages,” which opened Friday and runs through April 1. In May, “Vermont in the Country” will open, and in July “Vermont Road Trips” closes the series, celebrating the beauty and uniqueness of Vermont through a variety of mediums from painting to photography to fiber arts.
One of the factors in choosing the Vermont theme came from a noticeable shift that’s been happening in the arts over the past several years.
“Artists are finding (that) the arts are changing,” Reilly said. “I’ve been on the Vermont Craft Council board for many years, worked with several other art organizations and watched a shift in who our artists are, the kind of art they’re doing, and how they’re promoting themselves. An artist gallery or organization or guild, as we are, has to work a little bit differently than we used to.”
The Brandon Artists Guild is unique in that it’s an artist-run gallery, with approximately 30 exhibiting members. It’s a cooperative, versus a gallery with an executive director, paid staff, and high commission rates, Reilly explained. It goes beyond the concept of volunteering to what Reilly called “a vested interest.”
“Our artists come in and they work,” she said. “Everyone comes and is a part of it, which limits the number of artists who are really interested.”
But that’s part of what keeps the BAG special.
“I think most of the artists in the Brandon Artists Guild are there in search of not only a place to share their work but to find a strong artist community,” Reilly said. “That is vital to a lot of us.”
The Vermont theme was chosen in the hope of uniting members new and old and inspiring their individual perspectives on the quintessential charm of small Vermont villages.
“So many people come to Vermont for the little towns and the historic architecture,” Reilly said. “Brandon has over 250 houses on the historic register.”
“What’s really special about these themed events is that it gives us fodder for inspiration,” Reilly said. “A lot of us lock ourselves into a certain path in our design; we all have our own style, but the themes bring us together, and inspire us to go down a path maybe we would not have gone before. It gives us something to stretch us out, to take us out of our box.”
One of Reilly’s images in the current, “Brandon, Vermont,” is one she’s been working on for a few years, but the push of exhibiting gave her the motivation to finish it.
“I’m not a literal artist, I’m a representational artist,” she said, “and I work in a katawampus style which means you recognize what you’re seeing, but it’s a little lopsided. So I don’t have to answer to reality which makes it lots of fun.”
More than 10 years ago Reilly incorporated a small bicycle into one of her pieces, something she did on her sewing machine on a whim, not knowing the impact such a small change would make.
“It totally changed the piece,” Reilly said. “Because it brought in the human element. It wasn’t just a building now, it was a home, and it put in people without having to put in people.”
Well-known Vermont photographer Lowell Snowdon Klock has work in the show as well including one of a small-town parade.
“When I first saw (that) I thought, ‘That’s a surprise,’” Reilly said. “But it’s something that makes our little villages very special.”
“These group shows have turned out to be an exciting adventure for us,” Reilly said. “I’m always amazed at how much participation there is. It’s not a requirement of our members, it’s an opportunity and I’ve never been disappointed at what our artists have brought in.”
