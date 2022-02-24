PITTSFORD — This year’s town report honors a tireless volunteer as well as the Recreation Department, the trails committee, and those who help them.
“Over the years Pittsford resident, Barb Willis, has generously given her time and support to numerous worthy causes in town,” said Select Board Chair Alicia Malay at a ceremony on Wednesday marking the dedication of the town report. “For example, she has been tireless in her work for the Maclure Library. She has supported the mission of the library through fundraising, coin drops, book sales, raffles, bake sales, etc.; by attendance and by talking up the library’s many offerings at Pittsford Day, Pumpkin Party, Trunk or Treat, and the list goes on.”
She said Willis is a regular patron of the library and helps the staff there with everything from programs to landscaping.
“Barb came to the library daily during the worst months of the COVID pandemic, helping out the staff while they took time for lunch,” said Malay. “Barb is a regular at the library’s many and varied programs including Book Club, Knitting Club, Cook Book Club, and Meditation Circle and many other lectures and events, volunteering her time for both setup and cleanup.”
Willis is also a proud and passionate member of the Pittsford Historical Society, serving on its board of directors and as its vice president. There she’s worked on updating the society’s files on local businesses, has worked to collect names for the Pittsford Veterans Project, and as a former employee of Crockett Cards, has labored to help the society sell its collection of Crockett Cards. She’s also president of the Pittsford Cemetery Association and has helped numerous local charity efforts targeting those in need.
“My mother and father, Mary and Peter Fox, always instilled in us, always be helpful to others and our rewards will be many,” said Willis at the ceremony. “It gives me great pleasure to help out with the Pittsford Historical Society, the Maclure Library and various projects of the Town Office. Occasionally I even visit Lothrop School. I look forward to going to each place and seeing many wonderful people making a difference in our community.”
Her daughter, Liz Willis, said “selfless” is the word that comes to mind when she thinks of her mother.
“She’s met so many lifelong friends that she loves and appreciates, and she lights up whenever she talks about the historical society,” she said. “I am so proud of my mom and appreciative of the town for dedicating the town report to her.”
The Pittsford Recreation Department and its affiliates were also honored.
“The town’s Recreation Department has long been a source of programming, a means of learning, and an opportunity for exercise in the great outdoors, and a wonderful way for residents to get together,” said Town Manager John Haverstock. “The town enthusiastically welcomes its new Recreation director, Jennifer Popp. Jen has been very busy building programs, renewing relationships with other groups and agencies and communicating with the Pittsford community in a wide variety of formats, some traditional and some electronic.”
He recognized the recreation committee as well as the trails committee.
“Former longtime Recreation director Randy Adams has been very helpful to Jen as well, donating a lot of his time to help Jen get her footing in her new position, so thank you, Randy,” said Haverstock.
Popp said Adams has been a mentor to her since she joined the Recreation Department.
“I’ve looked up to Randy for years, and I’m very appreciative of everything he’s offered,” she said. “He ran a great rec program for 17 years, and I’m very honored to continue that and keep it going and add onto it.”
Several speakers called out Joe Pomykala, recreation area groundskeeper, for his years of service keeping the recreational areas looking good. He also had praise for Adams.
“Randy and I, 20 years ago, when I started with Randy, our main goal was to make sure that the rec area was a place for our community and for people to enjoy as we do,” said Pomykala. “And I get my reward from other people… just seeing how much they enjoy being there.”
The Town Report is produced annually ahead of Town Meeting Day, giving voters warning of what’s to be voted on and proving reports from the Town Office about how the past year went.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.