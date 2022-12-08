The Vermont Symphony Orchestra returns with Holiday Pops extravaganza on Dec. 11-13. Enjoy a family holiday tradition with acclaimed L.A. guest conductor Anthony Parnther, Vermont Public’s Jane Lindholm, and Lyric Theatre Singers.
The VSO continues its annual tradition of the Holiday Pops Concerts:
— Friday, Dec. 9: Barre — Barre Opera House, 6 N. Main St., 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Dec. 10: Burlington — The Flynn, 153 Main St., 7:30 p.m.
— Sunday, Dec. 11: Rutland — 30 Paramount Theatre, 30 Center St., 3 p.m.
What better way to celebrate December with festive music, singing holiday favorites, and storytelling by one of Vermont’s most beloved radio hosts?
“We’re thrilled to have Rachel Solomon, Aleah Papes, Billy Ray Poli, and Eric Brooks bring cheer to the concert with their beautiful vocal performances and to lead a festive audience singalong,” says Elise Brunelle, the VSO’s executive director.
“Much loved radio host Jane Lindholm also joins us as a narrator, and with our orchestra in the holiday spirit, this will be a heartwarming December concert for the entire family,” Brunelle said.
As the music director and conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and the Southeast Symphony & Chorus in Los Angeles, Parnther’s diverse conducting engagements range from traditional concert halls to Hollywood film studios and live sports arenas around the world.
“Vermont is in for a real treat with Anthony at the podium,” Brunelle said.
The VSO is partnering with Black River Good Neighbor Services this December and encourages all concertgoers to bring a nonperishable item to the concert at the Paramount on Dec. 11. VSO volunteers will take the donations to the food shelf; detailed information on their top priority needs can be found at www.brgn.org
Go online to www.vso.org for tickets or information.
