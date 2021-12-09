The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops is back, after the COVID hiatus, with something new — all three performances will be conducted by the VSO’s second music director candidate.
“I’m really excited about it,” Peter Askim said.
“I also thought it was really important to have some things in the program to try to reconnect with music, and each other, and to have some time to think of what we have just lived through,” he said. “Some of the music on the program is really upbeat and fun, and some of the music is heartwarmingly gorgeous — giving us a chance to reflect and heal, and think about our families and our lives.
“It’s a really unique program at a unique time.”
The VSO, conducted by Askim, will perform their Holiday Pops program: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Barre Opera House; at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Flynn in Burlington; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre. (Starting Dec. 25, the Holiday Pops program will be available for streaming on the VSO website for one month.)
In Barre, Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray will join the festivities to conduct Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” It will be led by NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner in Burlington.
Jaime Laredo stepped down as music director last season after 20 years at its helm. Askim is the second of seven finalists; Akiko Fujimoto conduct the VSO season opener Oct. 30 at the Flynn.
Askim has a multiple career as conductor, composer and bassist. He is the founder and artistic director of The Next Festival of Emerging Artists in Falls Village, Connecticut and the conductor of the Raleigh Civic Symphony and Chamber Orchestra, as well as director of orchestral activities at North Carolina State University.
Askim will be joined in the Holiday Pops concerts by indie-pop and opera soprano Melissa Wimbish in the program featuring holiday favorites like “Rocket Sleigh,” “White Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” The VSO will also perform selections from the Tchaikovsky ballet, “The Nutcracker” and the “Polar Express Concert Suite” by Alan Silvestri, plus contemplative and festive carols, and a dash of spice from Brazil.
“I’ve thought a lot about the program, and we’re really leading into the joyful and fun aspects of the season,” Askim said. “We’re doing a wide range of music. It’s all relevant and celebratory and beautiful and gorgeous and exciting.”
Among the unusual works is African American composer Florence Price’s (1887-1953) song “Fleet ’o Jesus.”
“It’s a gorgeous, gorgeous piece, and I did an orchestration of it — this will be the premiere,” Askim said. “And Melissa, the singer who’s singing with us is just phenomenal. She does everything from Mozart to Reger to Florence Price. And she’s got a pop duo also, which is called Outcalls, which is just sheer super-fun contemporary pop. In every style I’ve heard her sing, she’s totally convincing — and that’s not common.”
The Washington Post reported that in the world premiere of Tom Cipullo’s “Josephine” with UrbanArias “... the afternoon belonged to Melissa Wimbish, who was creating the role of Josephine Baker in this world-premiere of ‘Josephine.’ Beautifully prepared, vocally stunning, and theatrically riveting, Wimbish effortlessly held the audience in her hand throughout this one-woman show.”
German composer Max Reger (1873-1916) is not often heard from in the United States, except perhaps at our own Marlboro Music Festival. But here, he is represented by “Mary’s Cradle Song.”
“It might be the most gorgeous piece on the program — though there’s a lot of competition,” Askim said. “It’s a lullaby that the Virgin Mary sings to the Baby Jesus, and it’s stunning. And the way that Melissa sings it is really breathtaking.”
In creating this program, Askim thought about the fact that, for many, this would be their first live concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It needs to be something that is celebratory and takes people on a journey that really creates a community experience that we’ve all been missing,” he said.
This fall, Askim was able to attend the VSO season preview, Oct. 12, including board members, staff, orchestra members, donors, audience members and press.
“I think this is a really exciting time for the group,” Askim said. “All of the musicians that I met and talked to are just incredible. The board members and audience members, and all the people who were at the season launch are ready for the next steps for this organization.
“There’s a real thirst for excellence and innovation — and holding onto the things that were amazing about the past. There’s already a great tradition of excitement and new ways of thinking about music,” he said.
“I have to say, I couldn’t get to sleep that night, just thinking about all the possibilities,” Askim said. “There’s a real excitement and community there. I suppose I should be playing hard to get, but this is kind of a dream job for me.”
Askim grew up in Maine, so New England is his home.
“I’ve spent a good amount of time in Vermont over the years, and I think the spirit, the independent do-it-yourself spirit, the community sense, the beauty, the lakes … I adore it. It doesn’t have an ocean, but we’ll see what we can do about that,” he said.
Composing is a big part of Askim’s life and that would undoubtedly influence him if he were the VSO’s music director. He has been called a “Modern Master” by The Strad magazine and has had commissions and performances from such groups as the Tokyo Symphony, the Honolulu Symphony, Cantus Ansambl Zagreb and the American Viola Society.
“I first really got to know the VSO through recordings of (Burlington native) Pierre Jalbert’s music,” Askim said. “I know Pierre, he’s a friend, and I’ve commissioned new music from him.”
(The VSO commissioned and premiered Jalbert’s “Autumn Rhapsody,” conducted by Jaime Laredo on the fall Made in Vermont tour Sept. 24-Oct. 5, 2008.)
“That’s how I first got to know the VSO,” Askim said. “There’s a real thirst for quality and a real open-mindedness with everybody I’ve talked to. Everybody loves old music, but everybody is excited about music that challenges them — in a good way.”
Askim acknowledges there is bad contemporary music as well as good, and some old standards are tired while others remain compelling.
“I don’t think of the VSO as my vehicle as a composer, but I do think being a composer and thinking like a composer changes the way that I conduct and changes the way that I think about programming,” he said. “I think putting a program together is a creative act in the same way as putting a symphony together.”
Askim loves conducting the great masters as well.
“Being inside of a Beethoven symphony, and moving through the architecture of it, and the emotional journeys, and the intellectual feat, is amazing. And I think it’s very human.
“Brahms and Mozart and Beethoven, to the extent that they speak to us today, I love conducting them … and not only them,” Askim said. “They’ve stood the test of time for a reason, because of what they say about us.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
