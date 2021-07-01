The Vermont Symphony Orchestra presents the “Close to Home & Far Afield: Homes & Gardens Tour”:
— Thursday, July 1: Shelburne — VSO Woodwind Quartet, Shelburne Museum, Circus Garden, 6000 Shelburne Road, 5 p.m.
— Friday, July 2: Greensboro — VSO Woodwind Quartet, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., 6:30 p.m.
— Saturday, July 3: Grafton — VSO Woodwind Quartet, Windham Foundation & Grafton Inn, 225 Townshend Road, 4 p.m.
— Saturday, July 4: North Bennington — VSO Woodwind Quartet, Park-McCullogh Governor’s Mansion, 1 Park St., 3 p.m.
— Tuesday, July 6: Stowe — VSO Juke Box String Quartet, Von Trapp Brewing, 1333 Luce Hill Road, 6 p.m.
— Thursday, July 8: Dorset — VSO String Quartet, Barrows House, 3156 Route 30, 6 p.m.
— Friday, July 9: Pittsford — VSO String Quartet, Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm St., 6 p.m.
— Saturday, July 10: St. Johnsbury — VSO String Quartet, Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, 3 p.m.
— Sunday, July 11: South Hero — VSO String Quartet, Snow Farm Vineyard, 190 W. Shore Road, 3 p.m.
— Tuesday, July 13: Waitsfield — VSO Jukebox String Quartet, Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom, 155 Carroll Road, 5:30 p.m.
— Wednesday, July 14: Stowe — VSO Brass Quintet, Stowe Performing Arts, Pinnacle Ski and Sports, 1652 Mountain Road, 6 p.m.
— Thursday, July 15: St. Albans — VSO Brass Quintet, Taylor Park, 36 N. Main St., 6 p.m.
— Friday, July 16: Middlebury — VSO Brass Quintet, Town Green Gazebo, Park Street, 6 p.m.
— Saturday, July 17: Island Pond — VAO Brass Quintet, Town Green Bandstand. 3 p.m.
— Sunday, July 18: South Royalton — VSO Brass Quintet, Richard Ellis Memorial Bandstand, 194 Chelsea St., 3 p.m.
— Tuesday, July 20: Burlington — VSO Juke Box String Quartet, Foam Brewers, 112 Lake St., 6 p.m.
— Wednesday, July 21: Windsor — VSO Juke Box String Quartet, Harpoon Brewery, 336 Ruth Carney Drive, 5 p.m.
Ensembles:
— VSO Woodwind Quartet: Melissa Mielens, flute; Nancy Dimock, oboe; Kelli O’Connor, clarinet; and Janet Polk, bassoon.
— VSO String Quartet: Woonkuo Soon and Jane Kittredge, violins; Russell Wilson, viola; and Jonathan Brin, cello.
— VSO Brass Quintet: Andrew Sorg and Steven Banzaert, trumpets; Shelagh Abate, horn; Matthew Wright, trombone; and Takatsugu Hagiwara, tuba.
— VSO Jukebox String Quartet: Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violins; Stefanie Taylor, viola; and John Dunlop, cello.
Admission to all concerts is free. Concerts are weather permitting; check the website or on social media on the day of the concert for final notice for rain calls. Go to www.vso.org online for the latest information.
