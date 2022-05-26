For its 86th season as Vermont’s oldest professional theater, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has become Weston Theater Company.
“When I started at the theater, it was just the second year that Walker Farm, the new building, had been open,” explains Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director. “One of the things I started to observe is Weston Playhouse is such an iconic building for us, it was causing confusion around Walker Farm. Is Walker Farm part of this organization? There was a question around the role of the new building.
“That’s part of it,” Gellert said. “We started to think about what’s so special about this theater company is the community that we’re part of — Weston. We wanted to give focus to the town, the community, and make sure the theater as a whole encompasses those buildings, rather than just one.”
For its first season indoors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Weston will present at Weston Playhouse and the more intimate Walker Farm. And to celebrate the occasion, all five productions will be familiar to most theater lovers.
“It’s definitely a season focusing on titles we know, stories we know,” Gellert said. “We’ve all just been through such a ringer, and I wanted to do everything I could to invite people back and to recognize that it’s been a long time.”
Last summer’s three outdoor productions, two of which were under a tent, were successful but had only limited audience because of social distancing.
“So this summer was really looking for as much ‘big tent’ storytelling as we could do,” Gellert said. “And it is really about bringing people back to the theater. In a way, all of these stories are about how we as a society, we as a culture have gone through tough moments before and found our way through them by talking to each other, by connecting with each other, by reaching out to each other.
“So, no doubt, post-pandemic, I wanted to weigh more on the entertainment side of the scale,” she said.
Perhaps more than any other show, the legendary musical “Hair” (July 20-Aug 13 at Weston Playhouse) fits that bill. With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot, it tells the story of the “tribe,” a group of politically active long-haired hippies of the “Age of Aquarius” living a bohemian life in New York City and fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War.
“It was such a groundbreaking musical when it was done,” Gellert (who is directing the production) said. “And it got people talking — and the reason it got people talking was there was nudity for the first time ever on Broadway. But it also got people talking because it really looks at us. In ’67 when it was written, ’68 when it hit Broadway, the country was in a mass of turmoil.”
The Grammy, Tony and Drama Desk-winning rock musical includes hits such as “Good Morning, Starshine” and “Aquarius.”
“It’s so brave about social justice, racial equality and gender equality, but it does all that by having just a ton of fun,” Gellert said. “In a way it’s a jukebox musical — we know all the songs.”
Opening the season is “Marry Me a Little” (July 6-30 at Walker Farm) honoring Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist who died last November. With music and lyrics by Sondheim, and conceived and developed by Craig Lucas and Norman Rene, it’s about a man and a woman living in the same apartment building a floor apart.
“They never encounter each other,” Gellert said. “It’s kind of a fantasy imagining them alone on a Saturday night and wishing they were together. It’s also imagining if …
“It’s Sondheim, so, of course, they don‘t get together,” Gellert said. “But it’s really beautiful and touching.”
Sondheim remains among the greatest creators of American musical theater.
“He’s so smart — and I think he makes us feel smart,” Gellert said.
“Steel Magnolias” (Aug. 18-Sept. 4 at Weston Playhouse) remains one of the most beloved comedies in American theater. Six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip and witty banter in Truvy’s salon. Through thick and thin, they form friendships — friendships they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.
“It’s a guaranteed tear-jerker; it’s known as a chick flick; it’s a crowd-pleaser, but it’s a really good play,” Gellert said. “It’s an incredibly well-constructed play, beginning to end, in each scene, line by line. It’s exceptional.
“I continue to find it surprising — because the story sneaks up on you,” she said.
Closing out the season is “Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie” (Sept. 28-Oct. 23 at Walker Farm, including student performances), devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley and Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell and Andy Teirstein, and directed by Corley.
“It tells his life story, and it tells his life story in the context of the history of America in the 20th century,” Gellert said. “It’s like the antithesis of the jukebox musical because it’s got so much going on with it.”
Four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought joy and understanding to generations of Americans. Songs include “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory.”
“I just find myself so drawn to his songs,” Gellert said. “These are the songs of my childhood. We all grew up singing these songs in school with our friends, so there’s a bit of nostalgia about this piece. But also, because it’s about Woody, it’s so smart.”
Weston’s gift to southern Vermont is the Young Company’s production of “Shrek: The Musical” (June 22-July 10 outdoors at Walker Farm and on tour with free admission), with music by Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home”) and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Based on the Oscar-winning film, Shrek, that lovable, stinky ogre, goes on a quest to save quirky, captivating Princess Fiona.
“Jeanine Tesori writes super-fun songs,” Gellert said. “It is a children’s book come to life, but it’s incredibly smart. It’s very irreverent.
“It’s silly as all can be, but it’s got a really great heart, and a great message: Everyone’s a little different, but we all belong,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.