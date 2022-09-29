American folk legend Woody Guthrie gave us timeless songs, like “This Land is Your Land” and “House of the Rising Sun. The backbone of his legacy was his love for his country. In “Woody Sez, The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie,” our country’s history is intertwined with his own stories, and it is tied together by his songs.
It started 20 years ago when Guthrie’s manager, Harold Leventhal, met David Lutken, an actor, musician and director. Soon after, the show was born.
“It started at the Edinburgh Festival,” Lutken said recently. “It was one hour long and gradually over the next four years, expanded it into the two-act show that it is now, with a few extra bells and whistles.”
But Lutken uses the word “devised” instead of “written by” when he talks about the show, which has become world-famous, and is being presented by Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, opening with a preview show Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. It runs through Oct. 23.
“You may notice that what I’ve claimed to do actually is to have devised the show, not really to have written the show,” Lutken said, and it’s an important distinction to him because much of the show was written by Guthrie himself.
“The show is all about Woody Guthrie, and an awful lot of the material and the book of the show was written by Woody Guthrie,” Lutken explained. “He wrote a couple of autobiographical works, the main one being ‘Bound for Glory,’ it follow(s) a lot of his life up to 1941 or so.”
“He also wrote a treatise or a long essay called ‘American Folk Songs’ and he wrote a book called ‘Born to Win,’ all essays about American life and his life,” he added. “So most of the book of the show is taken from along that framework and the newspaper column” he wrote that was titled “Woody Sez.”
“I had met Mr. Leventhal and he brought me to his office many times to look through what would become the Woody Guthrie archives,” Lutken recalled. “Boxes of papers, it was really fascinating, and he was a fascinating fellow.”
“What I did at Mr. Leventhal’s behest, and what I thought would be the best idea, (was) to write a good bit of it but it was all based on the chunks that I took to chart the course of his life,” Lutken said. “About (60%) or 70% of the book of the show is pretty much direct quotes of Woody Guthrie, and the other 40% stringing it together and making it work out.”
Guthrie wrote hundreds of country, folk and children’s songs, as well as ballads. Many of his songs are in the Library of Congress.
Four performers playing more than 20 instruments paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought inspiration and understanding to generations of Americans through songs, including “Bound for Glory” and “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh.”
“This is our 79th production all over the world,” Lutken said, “and I guess the most important thing to mention is to come and buy a ticket; and the second most important thing is that we will be having hootenannies. Woody Guthrie was a great champion of the hootenanny, so every time we go anywhere we always invite our audiences after a matinee to come back and bring musical instruments and we all sit around after the show and play.”
“It is a lot of fun, we have a wonderful time, and you meet new people,” Lutken said. “We’ve had some pretty spectacular hootenannies in China and in the West Bank, in Palestine and all kinds of foreign countries, even Oklahoma.”
That tradition follows the theme of the show, which Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Theatre Company, called “a very special play about the power of song to bind us together and carry us forward through good times and hard times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.