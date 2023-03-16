When meeting Genevieve Cohn, she looks you in the eye, and answers questions with integrity, and joy. It is impossible not to be excited about the art she is sharing. Her enthusiasm is palpable and infectious.
Cohn is an internationally known artist, with deep roots in her native Vermont, Ferrisburgh to be exact. She has attended residencies at the Fiore Art Center, the Vermont Studio Center, The Ragdale Foundation, among others, and is the recipient of the prestigious Hopper Prize in 2019. Her most recent solo exhibitions have been in New York and London, with current contributions to group shows in Mexico City, Italy and the Orlando Art Museum in Florida. Upcoming exhibits will be in Como, Italy; New York City and at the Jack Bell Gallery in London.
All of Cohn’s works are large in size. In viewing one, it is like being invited into an entire world. Most paintings have more than one character. She is often working on group projects in which the colors range from rich, deep tones to luminous light-filled portions. There is a sense of gravitas, of being grounded but also reaching towards the mystical.
The feminine figures in her paintings, with their somewhat enigmatic expressions, always contain a sense of mystery. We are invited to engage in wonder and question. Even a solo figure seems incredibly connected to the landscape and the world beyond. One gets the sense of an interconnected world community.
Cohn makes use of transparent layers of paint, as in hands holding veils of color. Her images are bold, but upon further reflection, also extremely subtle. Each one is like a story unfolding before us, inviting our imaginations to participate in the creation.
There is clearly a strong connection to nature, to women, to co-operative endeavors, to a sense of an idealized world, grounded in the ordinary practice of living. I find her work to be extremely fresh and original and have never seen anything quite like it. The paintings inspire a sense of wonder and deep quiet. They are figurative but could almost be abstract because the power of the raw color is so strong.
I’m curious to ask Genevieve Cohn some questions about her background and evolution.
B.A.: When we met, I felt an instant sense of rapport because of the Vermont connection. Could you speak to the importance of Vermont in your work?
G.C.: I grew up in Addison County, in a rural farming community. The house I grew up in is on a dead-end dirt road and most of my childhood was spent outside, building worlds from imagination. The physical landscape, the respect for the land and the work that goes into caring for it, and the pacing of life in Vermont are foundational for the way that I both see and exist in the world.
B.A.: Do you have a clear idea of what a painting is about before you begin? Can you share something about your process and how it has evolved?
G.C.: I generally have a thematic idea about what a painting will be and some ideas about its compositional structure, but once I start painting it takes on a life of its own. I don’t think I’ve ever had a painting turn out the way I had it in my head at the start, and that is something I love so much about the experience of painting.
I am very research-driven in my practice, but that research takes many forms and is ever-evolving. I am now working to better understand indigenous practices of knowing and the varied and complicated histories of women’s labor and relationship to land.
I work through my research, writing, drawing, and scheming and then pull together a group of women to have a photoshoot. I invite friends, and they invite their friends, and I invite my mom, and she’ll invite her friends. The photoshoot process is collaborative, playful, and grounded in community practice. The photos from this experience are often catalysts for the paintings.
B.A.: How do you balance living in a city with your love and rootedness in the out of doors?
G.C.: Honestly, it is tough! I am teaching full time at Wellesley College and learning the rhythms of exhibiting regularly. I am planning on finding ways to spend more of my time up in Vermont though. I need it, and the work needs it too!
However, I do think I have a great gift of finding beauty — kind of wherever. So, for now, I enjoy my daily walks or runs or kayaking along the Charles River in Waltham and try to take trips to places that fill me up in big ways whenever I can.
B.A.: I feel a sense of magical realism and mysticism in the work. Where does this come from?
G.C.: Absolutely! I do think magical realism, through literature, was foundational for me, and still is. I didn’t know a lot about the art world or painting growing up, but I did read a lot, and was always most drawn to magical realism. Something about the way that there was a logic within the world that only made sense within that particular world.
With my paintings, I want them to feel a little magical and otherworldly. It is my hope that they exist in a space that is familiar, but not entirely our own. I often say that I imagine them existing in the past, present and future simultaneously.
B.A.: Can you talk about your educational process and how it informs the present work? Why did you decide to leave Vermont for college and grad school? Also, what is it like to be teaching at all-women Wellesley College in Massachusetts, and the relationship between teaching and your work?
G.C.: When I was looking at and considering college I had absolutely no idea what I wanted. I had only ever lived in a small town. I didn’t know if I liked cities. Or college towns. Or big schools with a lot of people. I also didn’t know what I wanted to study. I was interested in everything, but nothing in particular. I knew I loved Vermont, but I was curious about where else I could love, and who else I could be when confronted with different spaces and communities.
I really lucked out with my decision to go to Ithaca College. I enrolled in a program that encouraged students to be undecided the first two years of college. I decided to major in Culture & Communications, which combined sociology, politics, communication and cultural studies. All throughout college I continued to take art classes. The first semester of my senior year I took a life drawing course, and set up a meeting with my adviser, Dara Engler, who told me that I should consider an art practice as something to pursue with more intention.
That conversation is the clearest “before and after” delineation in my life. As soon as she gave me permission to see myself as a painter, I couldn’t believe I had lived my life in any other way. I am so grateful for the path that my life took though because of all those other interests, skills and areas of study make my painting practice what it is. It feels so honest to who I am and how I think about the world.
That experience was also a major influence in becoming an educator. I chose Indiana University for graduate school because it had an amazing painting program and got me teaching my own classes my very first semester.
I love teaching. I am still learning to manage both, but I do believe painting and teaching balance each other beautifully. When I am painting, I spend a lot of time alone in my studio working through my own puzzles. Teaching is creative, collaborative and community minded in ways that make me a better painter, and if I’m being honest, a better person. I also love teaching at Wellesley, which is an historically women’s college. I work with incredible students and colleagues and feel they are helping me to be a stronger artist and educator.
B.A.: Can you describe how you work in series, and the evolution of one series to another?
G.C.: I paint communities of women, but within each series, I am working through different questions or aspects of their imagined experience. Recently, I imagined a community of women that lived in a world where they only lived for one rotation of the Earth on its axis. In this world, they only got to experience each time of day once before it passed for good. Hashimoto Contemporary Gallery in New York, where I was showing, had two rooms, and so I created one where the women were born in the night, and another where the women were born during the day, and the exhibition was about these women trying to record the light that they know before it’s gone.
Usually, I am left with a few lingering questions or curiosities at the end of an exhibition, and these can become the catalyst for my next body of work. Now I am working on a series of paintings that will be heading to Como, Italy, for a two-person exhibition. In these paintings, I have women tracing the shadow of each other’s profiles. This is based on a mythology about the origin of painting from Pliny the Elder, where the first painting was told to be a woman tracing her lover’s shadow before he left for a long journey. I’m instead considering the practice as an act of caring, and an act of seeing, and an act of knowing.
I feel incredibly fortunate that I am able to share my work in so many venues. I love seeing how the work interacts with different gallery spaces and in different cities and communities.
