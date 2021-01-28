The town’s newest small business is doing well, despite the combined ages of its founders not breaking 16.
Charlie Fox, who is nearly eight years old, said he got the idea for JC Waffles while snowboarding with his family at Pico Mountain Ski Resort in Mendon.
“I think at Pico they had a waffle stand, so I wanted to start one, too,” Fox said on Monday.
He and his sister, Josephine “Josie” Fox, 6, have run the drive-thru waffle stand for the past two Saturdays. They’re open from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
“We only do plain waffles, but there’s toppings; powdered sugar and chocolate, which are for free, and then hot chocolate is $1. Waffles are $3,” according to Charlie Fox.
Their stand is at their home off Route 7 near the middle of town, said Meghan Fox, their mother, who teaches reading and math intervention at Barstow Memorial School.
She said the town has been supportive of her children’s stand businesses. Over the summer they ran a lemonade business at one of the lawn sales. “It’s a little play shop stand my husband had made and so they used it for lemonade stands and different things, but it’s a waffle stand right now,” she said.
When her kids came to her with the idea for a waffle stand, she said they were told they had to buy the waffle maker and supplies. The siblings went off on their own for a little bit to have a meeting, and agreed to her terms.
“We had to buy a waffle maker and then the materials and then we just made the signs and stuff,” said Charlie. “I make the batter and take care of the money.”
Meghan said they bought the waffle maker with their own money, first taking their spare coins to the coin machine at Hannaford, then buying the waffle maker at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
“I thought it was just an idea they were talking about, and then I was doing some remote learning sessions two weeks ago, and they were over at my mom’s and I thought they were watching a movie or something, but they came back with their logo and their name that they were working on,” Meghan said.
Charlie said he and his sister split the profits and he hopes to use his to purchase a Nintendo Switch, but unfortunately business isn’t so simple.
“So they have to give some of it back,” said Meghan. “Charlie is going to give to the humane society, Josie is going to give some to the food shelf. They have to put a little in their savings and then they get to keep some.”
Charlie said Monday he doesn’t want to put money in his savings, however Meghan has insisted he will thank her later for making him do so.
On Saturday, they estimate they saw about 30 customers.
“They’re pretty creative and determined,” she said. “They’re sticking with this one, they’re excited.”
Working the waffle stand has taught the siblings about how business works and brought them closer together, she said.
“Pittsford has been really supportive. My husband came home the other day from work with two waffle irons that people just dropped off for the kids,” she said. “My cousin owns Winning Image and made them up some T-shirts with their logo on them and stickers and stuff, so it’s just been really amazing how supportive everybody has been to them.”
