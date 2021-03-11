A local committee, working to support young people in the Rutland County area, is hoping the public will help them create a map of resources and identify what needs still require resources to provide opportunities kids could use to connect with each other and adults.
Chris Hultquist, executive director at The Mentor Connector in Rutland, said the map is one of the projects being created as a result of three different coalitions working together.
The Partners for Prevention, the trauma coalition and the Rutland Youth Advisory Council, which operated as a subcommittee of Project VISION, banding together to make “one community asset that focused on youth,” Hultquist said.
There are some 60 members who have been working together for about a year and a half.
The map is part of the Third Space committee, which looks at anything outside of home or school. Hultquist said the committee members are hoping to collect all of the resources available for youth by July.
“The committee working on this asset map is resourcing the region to say, ‘Currently, what’s available for youth, what are the gaps that we have in the region and what are the resources we need to bring into the region,” he said.
The other two subcommittees are working to strengthen the voice of young people and engaging with parents or other adult family members.
Committee members are looking for barriers to entry for young people who want to be involved in the community. The goal is to provide the youth of Rutland County with the option to find an interest that will appeal to them and reduce the chances they will turn to substance abuse or suffer mental illnesses.
“It’s really the community’s responsibility to make these (options) available for youth,” Hultquist said.
Examples Hultquist used ranged from high-tech interests like social media engagement and training and website development, to classic pursuits like baking. The hope is, the map can help answer if those resources are there and how young people connect with the right group that will serve as an outlet for those interests.
As the map becomes more detailed, the committee members will have a better idea if some interests are not being served so they can looks for ways to fill those gaps.
The Vermont Youth Project, which Hultquist said is an “umbrella name for a couple different sites that are working to strengthen Vermont for youth,” is basing their effort on some work done in Finland and Iceland, two countries that have successfully amplified the voices of their young people.
Officials in those countries believe that work has helped deter young people from substance abuse. An article in the Atlantic from 2017 carries the headline, “How Iceland Got Teens to Say No to Drugs.”
Hultquist described it as “a lot of work with youth engagement and reducing substance abuse rates across the board.”
About 2 years ago, staff from the Vermont Afterschool Project requested permission from Icelandic researchers to use their findings to see if similar results could be achieved in the United States.
The asset map, which Hultquist said committee members hope to have available by June, will not only collect the information, but put it in the hands of youth, parents and educators.
“As we know, often, if parents and school personnel don’t know about it, youth don’t know about these resources as well,” he said.
According to Hultquist, the Rutland County Planning Commission is a partner. Hultquist said they’re being asked to help so that the map doesn’t become outdated as soon as it’s finished. Instead, the hope is to find a home for it where it can be continually update so it’s as accurate as possible.
Community members who want to assist the project can fill out the survey used to identify assets. Visit bit.ly/0305YouthMap to find the survey online.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
