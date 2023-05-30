Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury, had an excellent commentary in the Rutland Herald about S.5 design.
Among many good points he made is how this bill is unfair for many Vermonters and states the reasons why this is so. I live in a fourth-generation Late Greek Revival home and because of its construction, is unsuitable for heat pumps. I try to conserve energy by lowering the thermostat and by wearing long underwear and wool sweaters in the winter. This bill is very heavy-handed and puts many Vermonters at a disadvantage.
It is regrettable Gov. Scott's veto was overturned.
Angela Hinchey
Rutland
