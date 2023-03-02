An open letter to the mayor of Rutland:
I greatly admire your love for your hometown, and I can easily imagine what goes through your mind when you walk around Rutland and observe how it has become a different entity than when you walked these streets in the 1960s.
The election results of 2022 overwhelmingly disagreed with Brenda Siegel's take on our societal ills. No doubt, the hotel voucher program and the bail situation are egregious examples of a "public safety priority." These poignant issues touch the surface of our malaise here in Rutland City, the county, the state and country. Our need for systemic changes in laws enacted by past legislation are deadly urgent. None of us are free of mistakes. We can make new choices.
In the sequel to “The French Connection,” the determined cop Popeye Doylek, played by Gene Hackman, goes to France with the fantastical notion of arresting his drug kingpin nemesis. Instead, he is kidnapped by the underlings of the drug boss and they very quickly addict him to heroin. The dogged detective immediately becomes a heap of helpless pathos, but with intense care, his vibrancy is restored.
This is our story, here and now. Heaps of pathos in crannies everywhere.
Drug wealth of oppressive control is nothing new and has a long history. For a very long time in our country, at least from the 1970s, raising taxes has been the deadly third rail of American politics and ended careers of many aspiring community leaders. Since I've been an adult, low tax rates have been legislated and private pockets have bulged.
Preventable human tragedies abound here in Rutland County and everywhere. There is the recent youthful suicide in Clarendon. A suicide by a local principal who followed a normal lifestyle. I don't know if the cat teenagers at the high school are still smearing number two on bathroom walls. The 6-year-old boy shooting his teacher. The postpartum psychosis of the young woman on 12 different pharmaceutical meds who killed her young children. The recent melee and death up at a middle-school basketball game in Alburgh. And, plain old drug murders like on nearby Water Street.
So far, we have been very lucky here in Rutland City/County not to have had our own mass murder(s). In October 2019, a drug-affiliated young man had the Rutland City police shoot him dead near Walmart. Had he been homicidal rather than suicidal, Rutland City would have been in the national news feeds. With all the angry, poverty-stricken and disturbed youngsters in Rutland schools, such a future outcome is not farfetched.
According to some journalists and economists, our current disparities of income go way back. Legislative institutions, certainly in Washington and likely in Montpelier, too, are at the behest of donor money and create laws that elevate money to the top of financial pyramids.
The GDP of the United States is $23 trillion. Our debt is $31 trillion. We are not all in this together, my dear, Mr. Mayor.
Here's the point I'm trying to make. We're facing an urgent crisis in Rutland City/County and prompt action for our public safety is abundantly clear. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This situation is personal for our community and the January talks you mentioned in a recent commentary can only work if those organizations are geared for emergency initiatives.
Churchill's World War II leadership was based upon not surrendering, and he led England though its darkest hour. This is our darkest hour, and we must not surrender our sons and daughters to heaps of pathos by appeasing our "too much is never enough" complacency.
Rutland City, in conjunction with Rutland County, leaders need to bury any past grievances and join forces to address the unending instances of our community deteriorations and redundant deaths. Innovation and novel precedents are imperative. The onus is on us.
Do you really want to read about your neighbor's cousin dying of an overdose? Or some friend's teenager committing suicide? Creating new local laws for dealing with the pathos of drug addiction, homelessness, bail reform and the underlying Godzilla of imbalanced wealth distribution is paramount. Waiting for drawn-out solutions from Washington or Montpelier will result in more needless suffering and deaths.
The pathetic, disinherited and troublemaking "freeloaders" and "legitimate homeless population" (I know what you mean, Mr. Mayor, and that's a real classic phrase) at the hotels are our local problem and we would be prudent to create CCC-like programs for public projects, such as revitalizing Otter Creek. These programs need to have compulsory compliance or aid will be ended.
These affected individuals need order and direction in their lives and it would be financially and spiritually better for everyone to put our wealth toward intensive care, rehab and work, rather than warehousing people in prisons or spending it on housing vouchers. To do so, we will need an assortment of businessmen, committed psychiatric social workers and correctional professionals to run such undertakings. For addicted and generational welfare persons, working at a job is a foreign language. Mostly, we need lots of accumulated local wealth and state and federal money to address this ruination.
Speedy proactive action can't wait. The corporations that have flourished here, the plethora of Christian churches (which are untaxed), and people in other denominations in the county might like to contemplate why they worship, especially if they have been touched by the drug virus. Successful, well-remunerated individuals who have been beneficiaries of individual privatization and low tax rates need to do some soul searching and ponder what a different social and economic world exists now than when we were kids. Do I want to keep saying, when are "they" going to do something about the mess in Rutland?
For my part, as a one-time organic stone sculptor (www.santorosculptor.com), I have large works at the University of Connecticut that I would provide for sale to those of you who need to get to give. I could make these works available as my contribution toward a county-wide initiative. Creating a new organization or piggybacking onto an existing one with an emergency emphasis that addresses the insidiousness of wealth inequality and its linked drug use that is killing our sons and daughters, is imperative.
If we have love in our hearts, this is no time for a slo-mo approach. Are 50 years' worth of accumulated deep pockets and its comforts still more important than the lives of our brethren and facing the dangers our police forces can't protect us from?
The forces for wealth equity have effectively been muzzled in the last 50 years. At this time in our history, the power of money and government seem to be conjoined at the hip. We can make innovative, precedent-setting choices or choose to live with the fear we may get caught in some preventable, stupid event.
My dear, Mr. Mayor, there is no time to waste. I encourage you to use your parliamentary wizardry to cut through the slow-moving, deliberative, legislative process with decisive speed. Our hometown and county need your love, experience and fast action, now.
I'll finish with a quote from a pretty smart guy who lived in the past century and had innovative notions of how things work. Albert Einstein said: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
