PHOTOS BY ROBERT LAYMAN
SHREWSBURY — There’s old school — then there’s Art Krueger. Krueger, a former civil engineer, manages a sugar bush with homestead partner Trish Norton and two apprentices. His inventive nature resembles the Vermont version of Doc Brown from “Back to the Future.”
However, you’re more likely to find his equipment in a museum rather than a movie. During the snowy months, Krueger manages the bush with a draft horse, a mid-19th century sleigh from Middletown Springs. This week’s People & Places will document how Krueger harvests a beech tree and thins out his sugar bush so the maples can grow more.
Photographer’s note: The Krueger-Norton sugar house was also the subject of a short documentary, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/2EMriFD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.