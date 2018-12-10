GOSHEN — Last Wednesday, Kurt and Heather O'Connell, of Brandon, lead their three young boys into the wilderness at the foot of Mt. Horrid on the search for a perfect Christmas tree — a family tradition that's now in it's third year.
Armed with just an axe, saw, a $5 tree permit from the US Forest Service and a thermos of hot cocoa, the O'Connell's set off on an hour long, half-mile trek over knee deep snow, which they occasionally fell through.
As the daylight waned, they found their tree just in time and harvested it, ending their night with hot cocoa and singing "Silent Night" together as a family.
