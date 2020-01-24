WINDSOR — In the end it was a comfortable win for Fair Haven, 68-50, but for awhile Windsor made them work for it in a Southern Vermont League basketball game Friday night.
The undefeated Division II Slaters, 12-0, were huge favorites against the 3-9, Division III Yellow Jackets, but with 4:19 to play in the third quarter the Slaters’ lead was just 41-39.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said veteran Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
And the dogfight lasted until the Slaters closed out the third period on a 12-1 run.
And why did they do so well in the second half?
“We gang rebounded better and made some shots,” Prenevost said.
Fair Haven struggled to contain Owen Abrahamsen in the first half.
“We certainly couldn’t hold back No. 24,” said Prenevost of Abrahamsen.
He had 11 first-quarter points and 15 by the half, before finishing with 21.
While Windsor was on the short side of the scoreboard the fact that they gave the highly-touted Slaters a run for awhile was encouraging for Windsor coach Harry Ladue.
“We’re getting better,” Ladue said. “We have played pretty well in each of our last two games.”
“I know their press bothered us early,” Prenevost said. “And they were battling us off the boards.”
Windsor fell behind 21-14 after one period, but went on a 14-4 run to start the second quarter to take a 28-25 lead before a 3-pointer Kohlby Murray ignited a 9-2 run that put the Slaters on top 34-30 at the half, a lead they would never relinquish.
Murray, Aiden Spears and Zach Ellis all had 16 points for the Slaters who are at Hartford next Friday.
Next for Windsor is home game on Tuesday with Mill River.
