The Vermont Senate on Friday advanced legislation that would raise the age to buy of tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.
The bill passed by a voice vote and now goes to the House Human Services Committee.
Leaders from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, as well as several school principals, say smoking and vaping have become a major issue in schools, which has even led to middle schoolers starting the habit.
