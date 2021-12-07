BURLINGTON — A Shelburne lawyer was approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for Vermont.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest, 48, had been recommended by U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt. to President Joe Biden to become the new top federal prosecutor in Vermont.
Kerest was one of five U.S. attorneys approved on a voice vote Tuesday. The others were for Hawaii, New Jersey, Rhode Island and the Central District of Illinois.
Leahy went to Twitter to say Kerest “is an exemplary prosecutor who will lead VT’s US Atty’s office w/ honor & integrity, and always putting the interests of Vermonters first.”
Kerest will be the permanent replacement for U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, 42, who resigned earlier this year.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont has 53 employees, including 26 lawyers.
The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which has 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, approved the nomination with only two negative votes, Leahy’s office said.
Kerest was one of at least five Vermont lawyers interviewed by a local screening committee for the federal post. The others were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eugenia A.P. Cowles and Owen Foster, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Doherty and prominent defense lawyer and former state prosecutor Brooks McArthur, of Burlington.
Kerest’s wife of 21 years, Susannah, has been the development director and communications director at the King Street Youth Center for 11 years. Both have been active in the Shelburne community. Kerest, a runner, has been involved in coaching youth sports, while his wife has done stints on the Pierson Library board and town Planning Commission. They have two children.
