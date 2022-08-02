CASTLETON — Conventional wisdom says that Vermont can't run the ball against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. History tells us that Vermont can't go overland on the Granite Staters.
The hell with history, Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman and his staff says. The game plan is to beat New Hampshire by running the ball out of the Wishbone Offense.
That gives the offensive line a whole lot of responsibility. Those guys in the trenches paving the way for the running game will be U-32's Charles Haynes at center, Bellows Falls' Patrick Barbour at guard, Essex's Sebastian Coppola at tackle/guard, Hartford's Devon Sinclair at guard and Hartford's Harrison Gaudet at tackle/center, Mount Abraham's Ryan Stoddard at guard and CVU's Hayden Hilgerdt.
Tight ends Ryan Goodman of BFA-Fairfax and Essex's Walker Root will also be important in the blocking scheme.
"They have done a good job," Sleeman said. "Haynes really takes charge at the line as the center."
GRANDPA MORRIS
Springfield's Kristi Morris is the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl General Chairman.
His brother Sabe Morris played in the 1965 game for Vermont wearing the Springfield High helmet.
Now, Morris has a grandson in the game. He is the aforementioned Devon Sinclair.
Morris attended a great many of his grandson's games, particularly the home games at Hartford.
"He loved football growing up. He was a Patriots fan. He aspired to play in the Shrine Game and he worked hard to get here. He worked out hard, lifting weights," Morris said.
CAPTAINS
The Vermont captains are Essex's Ben Serrantonio, U-32's Hayes, CVU's Ryan Canty, Rutland's Slade Postemski and Otter Valley's Dylan Stevens-Clark.
Stevens-Clark was the top fund raiser on the team, raising $6,600 for the Shrine cause.
Stevens was motivated from knowing a family that had utilized the resources of the Shriners.
SHRINE EXAMPLE
Lebanon High graduate Mason Adams was born without most of his arm but played football so well that he was selected to play for New Hampshire in the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
COVID shelved the game that season but Adams has been a tremendous ambassador for the Shrine Bowl in the years since his selection.
Morris called Adams "a great example" of the Shrine cause.
Despite not getting to play in 2020, Adams called being selected to the team "an awesome experience."
Adams will be introduced on the field before the game on Saturday in his No. 59 New Hampshire game jersey.
Adams wore a shirt at the Shrine's Media Day on Tuesday that was a tribute to the Shriners Hospital. It read: "The Most Amazing Care Anywhere."
WRESTLING CHAMPS
The Vermont team boasts four state champions from wrestling. Sleeman is a great believer in wrestling carrying a lot of value onto the football field.
It teaches players so much about balance and getting in position, said Sleeman.
The state wrestling champions on the Shrine team are Spaulding's Colton Perkins, Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette, Essex's Kam Cyr and Essex's Ollie Orvis. Coppola was runner up to Perkins in the Unlimited class.
NOTES: Poultney's Dave Capman has been the Vermont Shrine Game Athletic director for 10 years and Gary Mayo has held the same position for New Hampshire for 11 years. ... Rutland's Slade Postemski will handle the punting for Vermont and Bellows Falls' Jeb Monier will take care of the kickoffs and PATs. ... West Lebanon's Greg Fennell will make his debut as the public address announcer for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.
