A colleague recently asked me how many Vermonters it takes to change a burnt-out lightbulb. Her answer was none, because her grandfather installed the last one and if it was good enough for him there is no need to change it.
This joke came to mind during the recent debate over changes that the Vermont Legislature is considering making to Act 250, the state’s landmark development control law that was enacted 50 years ago. I understand this sentiment — this reluctance to change — especially since most of the changes to the law over the years have not improved it but, in most instances, significantly weakened its effectiveness and made it harder to participate in the process.
It was because of this track record of weakening, incremental changes that the Legislature, with the support of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, which I direct, and other environmental advocates, undertook a comprehensive review of the law in 2017. This included a public outreach effort as part of a comprehensive approach to overhauling Act 250 to correct deficiencies and better address the environmental challenges facing the state today.
Even proposing this study was controversial, with some defenders of the law invoking the wisdom and vision of Act 250’s architects — people such as Arthur Gibb and Deane Davis. While those leaders absolutely deserve to be recognized as visionaries who shaped Vermont as we know it today, it does them an injustice to conclude if the same people were to draft the law today it would look the same as it did 50 years ago.
Much has changed since 1970. Climate change has emerged as a broadly agreed upon existential threat to the environment. The reforestation of Vermont that occurred roughly between the 1860s and 1980s is heading in the reverse direction, with forest fragmentation now identified as a critical threat to the many ecological, economic and cultural values associated with our forest resources.
At the same time, the planning and regulatory framework has changed dramatically in the state, with several well-established state environmental protection, land use planning, and community reinvestment programs in place that did not exist in 1970. Acknowledging that circumstances have changed and new environmental threats have emerged, and identifying the range of tools available to address those threats, does not reflect a desire to weaken Act 250; rather, a willingness to rethink an established, important law in light of today’s needs and challenges represents good public policy.
One complaint I’ve heard is that the COVID-19 legislative environment, which prevents legislative committees from meeting in person, should prevent the legislature from moving forward on such an important bill. Such a decision, however, would undermine the four years of outreach, debate, and careful process that resulted in the first overhaul of Act 250 in nearly 20 years, House Bill 926, which was voted out of the House before the pandemic.
Most of the issues in the Act 250 bill passed out of the House have been reviewed by the Legislature for years. What’s more, as we emerge from COVID-19, Vermont is going to need Act 250 to be ready to help maintain our natural and community resources as more people seek out the safe haven that our state offers.
The other criticism that has been aggressively pushed by those opposing action on H.926 is that it would weaken, not improve, the environmental protections that are at the core of Act 250. This argument focuses on — and misrepresents — one provision of the bill, and ignores nearly all of the rest of it. H.926, as passed in the House, strengthens environmental protections in the following ways:
Expands Act 250 jurisdiction to review projects with long roads and driveways that may impact forest health and water quality;
Adds criteria to Act 250 to address forest health and wildlife habitat;
Updates criteria related to flooding issues and river corridors to reflect modern science;
Creates a new program for overseeing recreational trail development within the Agency of Natural Resources, as an alternative to Act 250 oversight, which has not been effective at addressing the environmental impacts of the proliferation of trail development that is occuring to support Vermont’s rural, recreation based economy.
Another controversial provision in the House bill, among critics, is that it proposes to exempt projects from Act 250 in downtowns and neighborhoods — already-developed areas that are our historic community centers — designated by the Vermont Downtown Development Board. To ensure accountability, H.926 would add a new provision allowing the Board’s designation decisions to be appealed. If passed, this would apply to 23 designated downtowns (a total of 2,048 acres, comprising 0.003% of the state’s land area), and six neighborhood development areas, as well as any future designations. Projects would still be subject to state permits, including for wastewater and stormwater, and would go through local permitting.
It’s important to keep in mind that development and redevelopment in these areas is actually an opportunity to improve stormwater management. What’s more, focusing development in these areas means reducing greenfield development, paving, and sprawl elsewhere. Any credible argument about the downsides of developing in downtowns must acknowledge the many, and we would argue, greater, impacts of the alternative. An Act 250 exemption in downtowns and neighborhoods is about saying that when growth happens — which it will, even if it happens slowly in many parts of the state — we should find ways for it to happen where it will have the fewest impacts.
Despite the sound arguments for moving forward with the bill, the reality of the current pressures placed on Legislators has limited the ability of the Senate to adequately address the wide range of issues included in H.926 in the time remaining, and indications are they will likely advance a narrower bill that only includes new protections for forest blocks and wildlife habitat — a policy that has been debated and fine-tuned for the past five years – and the new program for overseeing recreational trail development in the state. These are both critical to the state’s rural recreation and forests industries and the land base that it is based upon.
Unfortunately, the work to modernize Act 250 won’t be completed this year. But in four months when a new Legislature convenes the next biennium, a more comprehensive package of improvements to Act 250 will be waiting for them.
Brian Shupe is the executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
