The aldermen are doing some last-minute tinkering with the new sign ordinance.
Having already approved the ordinance, which is aimed at establishing clear standards for business signs around the city, the board was poised last week to advertise it for the public comment period before it would take effect. Then Alderman Sam Gorruso raised questions about deficiencies in the grandfather clause. The Charter and Ordinance Committee met Monday and recommended a tweak intended to let the Credit Union of Vermont — and any other similarly situated business — hang on to its sign.
The problem, as explained by credit union CEO Brian Fogg, was that maintenance on his sign could end the grandfathering on his three-foot by eight-foot electronic sign.
“For us, it really is the key to our property and our business,” he said of the sign at their location in the former Lindholm building on Route 7. “It really is the number one mode of advertising for the credit union.”
Fogg said the electronics for such signs evolve rapidly, and he is worried parts upgrades he had planned for next year would constitute too significant a change under the way the ordinance was worded for him to keep the sign. He also questioned the requirement that messages change no more frequently than every 30 seconds, saying a car will go by the property much quicker than that.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, the committee chairwoman, suggested adding a phrase saying maintenance or upgrades that do not increase the degree to which a sign is not conforming would not trigger an end to its grandfathering. The rest of the committee backed that change, with Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey saying she thought that was the board’s intent all along.
The change was unanimously approved, and will go to the full board when it holds its reorganizational meeting next week.
The meeting was a rare lame duck session, with three committee members — Mattis, Humphrey and Alderman Chris Ettoru — not returning to the board next week. Aldermanic terms do not expire until March 15 and the board felt it was best to have the current members of the committee handle the issue due to their familiarity with the ordinance.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.