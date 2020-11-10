Chiles rellenos harnesses the glorious combination of chile and cheese, an unstoppable culinary force if there ever was one. Consider the pizzaz that chile flakes add to pizza, or the pungent spice a green chile adds to a cheeseburger, or the beer-absorbent qualities of a jalapeno popper — itself a miniature, simplified version of a chile relleno.
An ornery pepper, spicy and pungent, will soften in the creamy embrace of the cheese, and each will taste more vivid in the presence of the other. A chile relleno builds on this combination, and wraps it in stiffened egg coating.
Most people know chiles rellenos as an option on a Mexican combo plate, but it’s a lot more interesting as a main dish, served with a simple, fresh tomato sauce, which adds an acidic layer to the complex flavor.
Yet with so much going for it, I think the standard restaurant version underachieves, weighted down unnecessarily by the grease absorbed by the deep-fried spongy meringue.
I never stopped comparing them to my first chiles rellenos, which I experienced on a farm in the Idaho panhandle.
Up there on Killarney Farm, chiles rellenos were a celebration of the twin seasons of chile and tomato. But instead of serving a chile relleno on a puddle of tomato sauce in the traditional style, Ellen Scriven would pour the stiff egg mixture over a cast iron pan full of roasted chiles and tomatoes, and bake the pan in the wood-fired cookstove, using only a fraction of the grease.
Roasting the green chile — be they jalapeno, Anaheim, New Mexico chile, poblano or another — is not only the first step in chiles rellenos, but an important life skill.
The roasting can happen on a grill, under a broiler, on a stovetop or even in a toaster oven.
Since I use the oven to cook my chiles rellenos, I use it to roast the chiles, too.
