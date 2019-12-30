KILLINGTON -- Vermont State Police said a New York man was killed in a skiing accident Saturday.
Police said Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York, was going down an intermediate trail at a high rate of speed at around 3 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree.
Police said Vitale was quickly moved off the mountain by members of the ski patrol, but went into cardiac arrest en route to Rutland Regional Medical Center and died of his injuries while at the hospital.
