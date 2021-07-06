115th Vermont Amateur

Williston Golf Club

Par 71

First Round

Austin Giroux 70
Ryan Porter 71
Taylor Bellemare 71
Troy Evans 72
Troy Golber 72
Cory Jozefiak 72
Kim Perry 73
Bryson Richards 73
Nicholas Wood 74
Logan Broyles 74
Nelson Eaton 74
Scott Rankings 74
Nathan Godbout 74
Andrew Merrill 74
Brody Yates 74
Phil Fairbanks 74
Erik Lindahl 75
Keith Komline 75
Brian Casey 75
Nick Ojala 75
Cameron O'Connell 76
Parker Fothergill 76
Devon Havers 76
Ritchie Snow 76
Aaron Wood 76
Stephen Richards 76
Eric Lajeunesse 76
Alex Leonard 76
Jay Corbett 77
Jeffrey Maier 77
Frankie Sanborn 77
Nicholas Oullette 77
Reuben Stone 77
Max Major 77
Chad Bullock 77
Patrick Norden 77
Greg Abrami 78
Edward Linto 78
Jackson Applebaum 78
Dominic Foti 78
Michael Walsh 78
Tyler Smith 78
Colby Sanville 78
Garren Poirier 78
Jackson King 78
Brian Flynn 79
Tyler Parker 79
Jake Orr 79
Ross Evans 79
Harrison Digangi 79
Sean Keogh 79
Jordon Plummer 80
Hogan Beazley 80
Glen Boggini 80
Mathew Smith 80
Nick Trottier 80
Greg Wells 80
Cody Blake 81
Seth Anderson 81
Walker Allen 81
Nicholas Murphy 81
Bryan Adkison 81
Mitchell Evans 82
Kyle Anderson 82
Jon Riggs 82
Travis Mott 82
Nicholas Rina 83
Robert Wells-Rogers 83
Jon Guyette 83
Matt Wilkison 83
Bill Crossman 83
Evan Forrest 84
Jake Nickerson 84
Samuel Major 84
Jack Bushee 84
Brady Hathorn 84
James Schmidt 85
Cameron Fitzgerald 85
Sam Merelman 85
Alex Rumrill 85
Mathew Prendergast 85
Chris Eaton 85
Brian Zittel 86
Ben Spencer 86
Evan Collins 86
Garett Dukette 86
Stephen Carknard 86
Sam Spencer 87
Tylor Highter 87
Dylan Otis 87
Robert Stewart 88
Dan Hogan 88
Kosi Thurber 88
Andrew Mink 89
Jordan Ayer 90
Chris Wadkins 90

VERMONT AMATEUR TEE TIMES

Round 2

Wednesday, July 7

At Williston Golf Club

8 AM

Jack Bushee
Nicholas Murphy
Kosi Thurber

8:10 AM

Brady Hathorn
Greg Wells
Dylan Otis

8:20 AM

Chris Eaton
Nick Trottier
Patrick Norden

8:30 AM

Bryan Adkison
Stephen Carknard
Chad Bullock

8:40 AM

Garett Dukette
Mathew Prendergast
Tylor Highter

8:50 AM

Max Major
Nick Ojala
Samuel Major

9 AM

Jake Nickerson
Nicholas Ouellette
Reuben Stone

9:10 AM

Andrew Mink
Sean Keogh
Evan Collins

9:30 AM

Alex Rumrill
Harrison Digangi
Alex Leonard

9:40 AM

Chris Wadkins
Bill Crossmon
Ted Liamos

9:50 AM

Jackson King
Ben Spencer
Mathew Smith

10 AM

Phil Fairbanks
Frankie Sanborn
Glen Boggini

10:10 AM

Bryson Richards
Taylor Bellemare
Brody Yates

10:20 AM

Hogan Beazley
Sam Merelman
Matt Wilkinson

10:30 AM

Garren Poirier
Eric Lajeunesse
Ryan Porter

10:40 AM

Andrew Merrill
Ross Evans

11 AM

Travis Mott
Cameron Fitzgerald
Brian Casey

11:10 AM

Troy Evans
Cory Jozefiak
Troy Goliber

11:20 AM

James Schmidt
Jake Orr
Jeffrey Maier

11:30 AM

Kim Perry
Walker Allen
Dan Hogan

11:40 AM

Jon Guyette
Keith Komline
Robert Stewart

11:50 AM

Kyle Anderson
Mitchell Evans
Stephen Richards

NOON

Nathan Godbout
Seth Anderson
Aaron Wood

12:10 PM

Tyler Parker
Scott Rankins
Colby Sanville

12:20 PM

Nelson Eaton
Tyler Smith
Logan Broyles

12:40 PM

Jay Corbett
Brennan Moreau
Jordan Ayer

12:50 PM

Ritchie Snow
Jon Riggs
Devon Havers

1 PM

Parker Fothergill
Robert Wells-Rogers
Sam Spencer

1:10 PM

Nicholas Riina
Brian Flynn
Brian Zittel

1:20 PM

Michael Walsh
Nicholas Wood
Dominic Foti

1:30 PM

Cameron O'Connell
Evan Forrest
Erik Lindahl

1:40 PM

Austin Giroux
Jackson Applebaum
Jordon Plummer

1:50 PM

Cody Blake
Edward Linto
Greg Abrami
