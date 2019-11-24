MANHEIM, Penn. — Middlebury College’s Marissa Baker scored her eighth goal of the field hockey season Sunday and it was easily her most memorable.
Baker’s goal with 6:17 remaining helped the Panthers claim their third straight NCAA Championship with a 1-0 victory over Franklin & Marshall.
The Panthers (21-1) are the second program in Division III history to go all the way three years in a row, matching Salisbury’s run from 2003 to 2005. The title is the program’s fourth in the last five years and fifth overall. The national championship is the 38th in team sports for Middlebury since 1994.
Franklin & Marshall (20-4) neutralized Middlebury during the first quarter and shots were limited for both teams. Midway through the quarter the Panthers earned a pair of penalty corners. On the first, Marissa Baker ripped a 10-yard shot on the left that went just wide.
During the next corner, a 5-yard scoring attempt by Baker was thwarted by a pad save from Diplomats goalie Christina Seery’s. Franklin & Marshall pressed for a goal late in the quarter, as Erin Coverdale’s blast from just inside the circle on a penalty corner rolled left of the target.
Middlebury regained some momentum and created a quality scoring chance with five minutes left in the second quarter. Erin Nicholas dribbled down the middle for nearly 60 yards, taking a reverse-stick shot from the left that flew wide of the right post. A few minutes later Panthers goalie Grace Harlan used her left pad to stop Darby Klopp’s redirected shot outside the right post.
After the break, much of the third quarter was played in the midfield. With less than two minutes left, Nicholas intercepted a clearing attempt, worked her way into the circle and lifted a shot that Seery got a piece of with her left pad.
The Panthers earned a penalty corner a minute later, but Isabel Chandler’s lifted shot sailed just high.
Chandler sparked the game-winning goal by dribbling down the left side and sending a cross that rolled through traffic before Baker collected it at the top of the circle.
She spun to her right and ripped a shot that glanced off a defender’s stick and deflected up and over Seery (three saves) as she tried to knock down with her stick.
The Panthers nearly doubled their lead three minutes later, but Nicholas’ attempt was saved by Seery on the post. With 2:35 remaining, Franlin & Marshall attempted to equalize on a penalty corner, but Coverdale’s shot was wide right. The Panthers were a player down for the final minute, but their defense did not allow the Diplomats to take a shot.
Nicholas was recognized as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Baker and teammates Olivia Green and Katie George were also named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Panthers tied their single-season mark for victories (21) and have won 12 straight NCAA tourney games. Middlebury ends the year on an eight-game victory streak and finishes with a 10-1 record against ranked teams.
The field hockey team is the fourth program at Middlebury to capture three straight NCAA titles, joining men’s hockey (1995-1999, 2004-2006), women’s hockey (2004-2006) and men’s lacrosse (2000-2002).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.