The Burr and Burton Bulldogs left no doubt.
On a clear, cold, windswept Saturday, the top-seeded Bulldogs completely dominated second-seeded Fair Haven and cruised to a record-setting 63-14 victory to claim the Division II football championship before a roaring crowd at Alumni Field.
The Bulldogs added this crown to the one they won in 2015 and ended three years of frustration, in which the Bulldogs believed the championship was rightfully theirs.
In the process, the Bulldogs knocked the Slaters from their perch as defending champs. And BBA did so in impressive fashion, setting a record for the most points scored by one team in a championship game.
Two seasons ago, the Bulldogs were upset in the title game by Bellows Falls and last year the Terriers again defeated Burr and Burton but that time it was in the semifinal game, clearing the way for Fair Haven to sneak in and usurp the crown.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season,” said BBA quarterback Joey McCoy, who scored three rushing touchdowns and passed for four more TDs. “We had some tough luck the last couple of years so this is sweet.”
This game belonged to Burr and Burton and they took command right from the get-go.
After shutting down the Slaters’ first possession and forcing a punt, the Bulldogs set up on their own 25. Seven plays later, Jake Baker blasted over from the three and BBA was off and running. Mark Carthy’s PAT gave the Bulldogs a leg up at 7-0.
The Bulldogs scored on five of their next six possessions, racking up 20 first downs and 277 yards from scrimmage, while fashioning a stunning 43-0 halftime lead.
With junior quarterback McCoy at the controls of the offense, Burr and Burton surged up the field, eating up hunks of yardage while shedding tacklers.
Baker (11 carries for 59 yards) scored the next TD on a 3-yard run, while McCoy took matters into his own hands scoring three-successive touchdowns on runs of 16, 23 and 1 yard, while connecting with John Morgantini with a 13-yard scoring strike. Carthy booted five extra points, while McCoy hooked up with Logan Morgan for a two-point conversion just before halftime.
McCoy was nearly unstoppable, leading all rushers with 127 yards on 17 carries, accruing 101 of those yards on 10 totes in the first half. The gusting wind didn’t seem to faze him as he was deadly accurate, completing 8 of 10 passes for 236 yards, 87 in the first half.
“I really couldn’t do anything without my line,” McCoy said in the crush of post-game media. “Those guys did everything for me. We have great coaches, who prepared us well. It was an amazing win.”
BBA soared, piling up 502 yards from scrimmage.
But the potent Bulldog offense was merely half of the story.
BBA’s defense was unyielding, especially in the first half, limiting a high-flying Slater offense to 121 total yards from scrimmage in the first half and 286 for the game. The Bulldog pass rush harried Slater QB Cam Coloutti, chasing him from the pocket, sacking him or forcing him to scramble for his life. The athletic Bulldog secondary also covered Slater receivers tightly, denying Slaters any easy catches. On the initial Fair Haven reception, a Bulldog corner back allowed Aubrey Ramey to catch the ball but then stripped him, forcing a fumble he recovered.
Coloutti had a frustrating afternoon completing 13 of 35 with two interceptions for 185 yards, the lowest number of yards he had passed for all season.
“Our coaches put together a great game plan,” McCoy said. “We knew we had to stop Coloutti.”
Fair Haven also committed crucial penalties that were extremely costly, while setting up the Bulldogs with great field position. Five of BBA’s first-half possessions commenced in Fair Haven territory.
“The better team won today,” Fair Haven coach Brian Grady said. “We couldn’t seem to do anything right, right from the start. They executed and we did not.”
BBA kept the pressure on, rolling to three touchdowns on its first three second-half possessions.
McCoy found Baker with a 22-yard scoring strike on its first second-half drive. Then McCoy connected with Morgantini on a 10-yard TD pass. But the next one was classic. On a third and 20, McCoy hooked up with Morgantini, streaking down the sideline, with a 75-yard pass and catch touchdown bumping the lead to 63-0.
Fair Haven finally got on the board when Coloutti hit Jesse Tucker with a 14-yard touchdown pass to break the scoring ice with 30 seconds left in the third period.
The Slaters mounted a long drive after Tucker recovered a fumble and with the help of a Bulldog penalty that kept the drive going and topped the scoring as Dylan Lee burrowed over from the 1-yard-line with only two minutes left in the game.
The Bulldogs and their loyal fans rushed the field and mobbed their players when the final horn sounded. The game and the day belonged to the Bulldogs, who finished the season unbeaten in Division II play and with just one loss to a Division I team.
