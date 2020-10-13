An unpredictable boys soccer season is turning into an all-out scramble with no clear-cut favorite in any division.
The seismic shift in the traditional dynamics opens the door for some up-and-coming challengers hoping to knock off the defending champs. CVU, Stowe, Green Mountain and Twin Valley were top dogs in 2019, but they’ve all suffered losses in 2020 and could be in trouble when playoffs arrive. While each of those squads is fully capable of capturing a repeat title, it won’t be as easy as some years. Another loss or even a draw could force those powerhouses to hit the road in the post-season.
The regular season wraps up Oct. 24 and there’s lots of potential for first-round playoff upsets. Rice (1-5) is currently ranked 12th in D-I and could be a dark horse. A 4-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans and 2-1 losses against CVU and Burlington prove that the Green Knights mean business. Tenth-ranked Mount Mansfield (2-3) could be another D-I sleeper if the Cougars play like they did during their 3-1 victory at South Burlington.
Normally an 0-4 Missisquoi side would be fighting to qualify for the 16-school tourney in D-II, but this year playoffs are open to any team due to the brief window of competition. Even though the Thunderbirds are ranked 17th, they held their own during one-goal losses to Milton, Vergennes and Mount Abraham. Stratton (0-2) is ranked 15th in D-II after a 3-0 loss at Brattleboro and a 2-1 defeat against Twin Valley. The Bears threatened to eliminate Stowe during last year’s playdown and will attempt to capitalize on superior strength and conditioning.
The D-III landscape is also wide open. Tenth-ranked Thetford (1-1-2), No. 9 Winooski (3-2) and No. 8 Hazen (3-1) are battling for the right to host a first-round playoff game. If they advance to the quarterfinals, all three could be giant-killers on the road. And then there’s No. 15 Randolph, which improved to 0-3-1 with Monday’s 1-1 draw at D-II Lake Region.
Twinfield-Cabot (4-1) is ranked third in D-IV and has a legitimate chance to host a quarterfinal. Farther down the ladder, No. 9 Blue Mountain (2-4) is a mercurial squad that beat Twinfield-Cabot and endured a 3-2 loss against Sharon. All 17 boys who attend Christ Covenant are on the soccer team, and the Saints could make their first playoff appearance since 1997 if they opt to participate.
Here is the first edition of the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings with less than two weeks before playoffs begin:
1. CVU (6-1). This is not one of those years where it’s impossible to score on the Redhawks, but they’ve compensated with enough offense of their own. An early hiccup against Essex may have raised some warning signs, but CVU returned to its familiar perch atop D-I with four straight victories. Goalie Jeff Barbic owns three shutouts and his team outshot Rice 12-3 during Monday’s 2-1 victory. Fulfilling this year’s goal of a three-peat would give the program its 20th title. CVU will visit Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
2. Burlington (3-1-1). The Seahorses outshot Essex 9-5 during a 3-2 overtime victory, led by goals from Joey Manley, Harrison Diebold and Karl Daly. Jake Manley struck twice in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rice, helping the Seahorses move up to the No. 5 spot in D-I. Defender Sam Hogg and goalie Theodore Shulman will have to be sharp for BHS during Wednesday’s 4 p.m. home match against South Burlington.
3. Essex (4-1). Stefan Digangi has deposited at least one goal in every match, but that wasn’t enough Monday against Burlington. He scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Mount Mansfield and helped Essex make a statement with wins over Rice (5-1), CVU (2-1) and Colchester (2-0). Goalie Andrew Seavers will seek his second clean sheet of 2020 when the Hornets visit BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
4. St. Johnsbury (4-0). Tommy Zschau and Liam Laidlaw are proven scorers and goalie Savino Argutto has only allowed two goals.
Tucker Chapman assisted Gardner Auchincloss for a 2-1 overtime victory over Harwood, which is Laidlaw’s former team. St. J was dominant during a 3-0 victory over North Country and a 6-1 victory over Lake Region. But Monday’s 1-0 win over U-32 was scoreless after 63 minutes.
5. Bur & Burton (4-0-1). The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 16-4 and could be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the tourney. Burr & Burton was a D-II team for nearly four decades before bumping up in 2009 and falling to CVU in the D-I championship. BBA won back-to-back D-II titles in 2011 and 2012 and returned to D-I in 2013. Times have been tough since then, but Saturday’s 2-0 victory over previously undefeated Brattleboro was a huge step toward locking up home-field advantage in the playoffs. Jayden Bloom opened the scoring and Maximo Jasaj added insurance early in the second half. Goalie Emmett Edwards and the Bulldogs will host Rutland at 11 a.m. Saturday.
6. Colchester (3-2). The Lakers haven’t won a playoff game since 2015 but will attempt to recreate the magic from their 2013 title campaign. Senior striker Adolphe Alfani is one of seven returning starters for the Lakers, who beat Rutland, Mount Mansfield and South Burlington. A 2-0 loss to Essex and a 3-2 loss to CVU will make Colchester battle-tested for games at BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday and at Burlington on Friday.
7. South Burlington (2-3-1). The Wolves are ranked ninth in D-I and will be a first-round nightmare for any playoff foe. Tommy O’Leary scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Mount Mansfield and also buried two goals in a 3-2 loss to CVU. Midfielder Sumner Nenninger is another standout for South Burlington, which tied Burlington and secured a 3-0 win over BFA-St. Albans. The Wolves have been bounced during their playoff opener the past two seasons, and last year’s 5-0 loss to Burlington still stings.
8. Milton (4-0). Midfielder Chance Rose can play virtually any position on the field for the Yellowjackets, who haven’t won a title since 1991. Milton matches D-II rival Montpelier with 15 returning players, raising the bar in many ways despite the shortened season. Five players found the back of the net in a 6-1 victory over Mount Abraham, boosting the season stats to 20 goals scored and two allowed. Upcoming games against Middlebury will be tough tests and possibly a playoff preview.
9. Middlebury (3-0-1). Graduating a massive senior class hasn’t slowed down the Tigers one bit. Middlebury has outscored opponents 16-2, spreading the wealth during victories over Mount Abraham, Vergennes, Missisquoi and Spaulding. Last fall the team advanced to the final for the first time and earned a first-half penalty kick before falling to Stowe, 2-0.
10. Brattleboro (4-2). Scoring chances by Ryder Sullivan, Alex Lier and Sam Hall went unfinished during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Brattleboro. The defeat had big consequences in the D-I standings, dropping the Colonels down to the No. 7 spot. The Colonels are still slotted to host a playdown, thanks to victories over Hartford (2-1), Mount Anthony (4-3), Leland & Gray (5-1) and Stratton (3-0). Brattleboro will host Rutland at 6 p.m. Wednesday before finishing up against Green Mountain, Burr & Burton and Mount Anthony.
D-I RANKINGS
1. CVU; 2. Burlington . 3 Essex; 4 St. Johnsbury; 5. Burr & Burton
D-II RANKINGS
1. Milton; 2. Middlebury.; 3. Stowe; 4. Montpelier; 5. Harwood
D-III RANKINGS
1. Vergennes; 2. Peoples; 3. BFA-Fairfax 4. Green Mountain; 5. Leland & Gray.
D-IV RANKINGS
1. Sharon; 2. Twin Valley; 3. West Rutland; 4. Rivendell; 5. Proctor.
