Not much changed near the front of the pack but there were some big moves farther back in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus boys soccer power rankings.
CVU, Burlington, Essex and South Burlington didn't have perfect weeks after settling for ties or losses, but they're still the teams to beat in Division I. Mount Mansfield moves up a spot, Colchester and St. Johnsbury drop a few places and BFA-St. Albans sits tight as the Metro Division continues to dominate the top 10. D-II powers Stowe and Lake Region are building momentum after posting impressive Capital Division results.
There are still over three weeks left in the regular season, but teams are keenly aware of where they stand as the playoff picture becomes a bit more clear. St. Johnsbury and Colchester are two clear dark horses in D-I, and they would both have to play matches on the road if the post-season started today.
1. CVU (7-0-1) The Redhawks started the season with six straight shutouts before giving up a single goal in the past two games. Jami Lashua, Cullen Swett, Sam Johnson and Holden Batchelder scored in a 4-1 win over South Burlington before goalie Jett Barbic made seven saves in a 1-1 tie with Burlington. CVU has outscored opponents 25-2 and will host Colchester on Friday.
2. Burlington (4-1-3) Back-to-back goals by Jake Manley helped the Seahorses record 1-1 ties with Essex and CVU. Burlington outshot the Hornets 10-2 before threatening to spoil the Redhawks' perfect season. Manley scored on a penalty kick and Owen Harris made 10 saves against CVU. The Seahorses will visit BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
3. Essex (6-1-1) The Hornets secured one-goal victories over Middlebury and St. Johnsbury in addition to tying Burlington. Kevin Lyon scored against BHS and Andrew Seavers made nine saves. Stefan DiGangi set up Sam Price in the 77th minute during a 1-0 win over St. Johsnbury. The Hornets return to action Friday at Rice.
4. South Burlington (6-1) An up-and-down week featured a 2-1 victory over Rutland, a 4-1 loss to CVU and a 5-1 victory over Colchester. Tommy O’Leary, Cody Bellinghiri and Samy Slamani have been hot offensively. The Wolves will travel to pay Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
5. Mt. Mansfield (4-3-1) The Cougars rattled off three straight victories over legitimate Metro Division opponents. Tabor Crary and Adrien Monks scored second-half goals during a 2-0 win over St. Johnsbury. Will Hauf (two goals) and Crary scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over BFA-St. Albans.
6. Stowe (6-0) The seven-time defending Division III champs boast five shutouts and have outscored teams 20-2 during their first year competing in D-II. Rai Bleda, Jack Seivwright, Nick Mitchell, Jono Nissenbaum and Alex Reichelt give the Raiders lots of scoring power. Stowe will travel to play GMVS on Thursday.
7. BFA-St. Albans (4-2-1) The Bobwhites allowed three second-half goals during a 3-0 loss to Mount Mansfield. Striker Kam Dunsmore and goalie Caden Hart will lead BFA during a crucial match Friday against Burlington.
8. St. Johnsbury (4-3) The positive spin after three straight losses is that the Hilltoppers were highly competitive against CVU, Mount Mansfield and Essex, allowing second-half goals against both MMU and Essex. St. Johnsbury will visit Burr and Burton on Friday.
9. Colchester (3-4) The Lakers are a bit out of place as the only team with a losing record in the rankings. Foster Viau's hat trick fueled a 3-2 victory over Rice before Colchester gave up three first-half goals during a 5-1 loss to South Burlington. The Lakers' resume is still solid after a 3-1 victory over Middlebury and a 5-1 win over Mount Abraham.
10. Lake Region (5-1-1) The Rangers make their debut in the top 10 following victories over Lamoille, Lyndon and U-32. Josh Cole recorded one goal and two assists to snap the Raiders' four-match unbeaten streak. The Rangers will travel to play Harwood on Friday.
On the bubble: Middlebury (5-2), Mount Abraham (5-1-1), Milton (5-1-1), Harwood (4-1), Montpelier (4-2-1), Winooski (7-0).
