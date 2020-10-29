CVU, U-32 and Peoples are making final preparations before attempting to defend their boys cross-country running titles during Saturday’s state championships at Thetford Academy.
Last year the Redhawks dethroned Essex, which went back to back in 2017 and 2018. U-32 has officially attained dynasty status in D-II and will attempt to reel in a fifth straight crown. Last year Peoples Academy beat Thetford by one point in D-II, but up-and-coming Craftsbury has been the top dog among small schools this fall.
The D-II championship will start at 10:30 a.m. A 12:30 p.m. start for D-I will be followed by a 2:30 p.m. start for D-III. The top six teams will advance to a Meet of Champions on Nov. 7 in St. Johnsbury. All state champs will also qualify.
The top three teams in the power rankings squared off Saturday on a flat-and-fast course at BFA-St. Albans. U-32 went out on a mission, with all seven racers hitting the mile marker in 5:05. CVU and St. Johnsbury fought hard, but the Raiders prevailed after six runners finished in under 16:50). As a result, U-32 takes back the No. 1 spot. The Redhawks and St. Johnsbury are tied for second, followed by No. 4 Essex.
The Hornets are a mystery because top runner Brady Maritus has competed infrequently in Vermont. He is clearly in top shape right now and could be a game-changer. In his absence, the Hornets pack has been up and down. If the supporting cast runs well, and with Martisus back in the lineup, Essex could easily return to the top.
Fifth-ranked Burlington has been the most consistent and deep team of the remaining challengers. The Seahorses are improving quickly and are closely bunched. The No. 6 spot goes to South Burlington, which has also been steady.
Hard-charging Craftsbury is No. 8, led by sophomore Cormac Leahy. The young Chargers could be a fixture in the rankings for years to come. Ninth-ranked Mount Mansfield is followed by No. 10 Harwood. Coach John Kerrigan and the Highlanders will be U-32s main rival in D-II, but HU will also have to watch out for Spaulding, Woodstock and Middlebury. Those teams have shown some of the elements needed to move up, but will also need a couple runners to improve a bit.
On the individual side, everyone is waiting to see Martisus compete against St. Johnsbury’s Evan Sherman-Thorton. If either or both have an off-day, also look out for CVU’s Caleb Nye, U-32’s Jacob Miller-Arsenault, St. Johnsbury’s Hale Boyden, BFA-St. Albans’ Ethan Mashtere, Vergennes’ Ben Huston and Woodstock’s Riley Shepherd.
St. Johnsbury beat CVU by 15 points last week. Thornton-Sherman and Boyden are supported by teammates Braden Anthes, Gabriel Hatch, Luke Chadderdon and Mason Davis. Nye has received lots of help from Kai Hillier, Matthew Ireland, Matthew Servin, Drew Buley, Brennan Militello and Benjamin Mcauliffe.
Last year U-32 coasted to a 75-point victory, claiming their fourth title in a row. They matched the program’s Quad Squad that won it all from 1991-94. U-32 has never claimed five straight championships, but coach Andrew Tripp and his team are big favorites to accomplish that feat.
Raiders Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Oliver Hansen and Jed Kurts are likely to go out especially hard in the first 2 miles. Twins Austin and Carson Beard and Leo and Pat Cioffi are additional top-10 threats for U-32. Teammates Sargent Burns, Alex Saunders, Sam Clark and Carter Little have also been strong in recent events for U-32, which owns nine of the fastest 15 times in D-II. Taite Magoon, David Poulin and Jake Darling lead upset-minded Spaulding.
Leahy is joined by fellow Chargers Charlie Krebs, Matthew Califano, Alexander Califano, Alan Moody and Orion Cenkl. Craftsbury’s toughest opponents may be Peoples, Stowe, Bellows Falls and Thetford. Both Leahy and Krebb have been nearly 60 seconds faster than their closest competitor, and Leahy could compete for the fastest overall time of the day.
Boys Overall Top 10
1. U-32; 2. CVU; 2. St. Johnsbury; 4. Essex; 5. Burlington; 6. BFA-St. Albans; 7. South Burlington; 8. Craftsbury; 9. Mt. Mansfield; 10. Harwood.
