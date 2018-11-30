Aimee Briand finally broke through and it was a game winner.
How did that feel to one of Castleton’s top returning scorers?
“It felt pretty awesome. I was very excited,” she said after Castleton’s 1-0 victory over Johnson & Wales in a New England Hockey Conference game Friday at Spartan Arena.
“It started in the corner,” Briand said of the breakout play that produced her first goal of the season and the 28th of her career. “It wouldn’t have gone out if our defense didn’t make the right play. Then Jocelyn (Forrest) made a great pass off the boards. That’s what we’ve been practicing. She did an awesome job and I just happened to be the one who picked it up.”
The senior from Barrington, New Hampshire, carried along the right boards and with a defender trailing her inside shoulder angled in on goalie Jasmine Mucci. Briand slipped a wrist shot past Mucci’s glove side with 2:14 left in the third period and Castleton goalie Rylie Wills made it stand up in a goalies’ duel with 29 saves.
The goal was the first in three games for Castleton, 3-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the NEHC.
“It’s different to have a new coach (Mike Venezia) every year. We’re working it out,” Briand said. “We have a short bench as well and that’s a little tougher but we’re doing a great job and we’re really getting into it now so I’m really excited to see what everyone has in store for us.”
Castleton outplayed the Wildcats (2-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 NEHC) in the final two periods but leaned heavily on Wills in the opening 20 minutes. She had 15 saves in the period when Castleton committed four penalties and killed off more than seven minutes of Johnson and Wales power plays.
“She played unbelievable,” said Briand. “We have two solid goaltenders and that’s definitely helped keep us in the game and boosts our confidence.”
Willls, the senior from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, came into the contest with a .926 save percentage and looked the part with several standout efforts. J&W had not had much success on the power play (8 percent success rate coming in) but Wills still had to be on her game on several shots in close quarters and through screens.
Mucci (26 saves and a .916 save percentage coming in) was no less impressive. In the first period alone, Forrest had a point-blank bid for a shorthanded goal and Courtney Gauthier had a steal and walked in for a nose-to-nose chance. On the other end, Wills denied Samantha Kawejska after a turnover in the Castleton zone.
Castleton started the weekend in third in the NEHC with a chance to overtake second-place Southern Maine, a team the Spartans beat 3-1 on Nov. 10.
Prior to Friday’s action, Johnson & Wales and New England College were tied at the bottom of the conference at 1-4-1, offering Castleton a chance for a big weekend.
Castleton visits NEC on Saturday but Briand says the Spartans aren’t focused on anyone but themselves.
“No matter who we play,” she said, “we’re coming in focused on being the best we can be.”
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 6, Suffolk 2
The Spartans scored five straight goals after Suffolk broke the ice and had a season-high six goals in a 6-2 victory in a New England Hockey Conference game Friday at Spartan Arena.
Asa Palker, Jason Bilski and Nick Gravina had goals as the Spartans turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead through a period and earned their first conference victory.
Castleton, once 0-5-3, has won two of its last three contests. CU is 1-3-1 in the NEHC.
Val Sverdlo scored the first goal of his career and Caleb Fizer added a goal in the second to make it 5-1. Connor Henry cut the gap to 5-2 and Suffolk had a great chance to further reduce the deficit but the Spartans were able to kill off a 5-on-3 power play.
Dom Kuziak scored in the third period to cap the scoring.
Tommy Bishop also scored for Suffolk, 0-5-0 in the NEHC and 2-6 overall.
Castleton will host Johnson and Wales in another NEHC game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
