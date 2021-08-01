Golfer Andrea Brown will begin her Vermont Women's Amateur title defense at 9:10 a.m. Monday at the Newport Country Club.
The 54-year-old knows that she won't be the longest off the tee in the field of 52 competitors. Attempting to drive any par 4 or reach the green in two on the par 5's isn't at the top of her priority list.
As far as the Champlain member is concerned, keeping it simple and avoiding trouble is the primary objective.
A superior short game and sage course management is typically what sets Brown apart from the pack. And during the next three days she's hoping that recipe will make her the first repeat champ since Catherine Shomo accomplished the feat in 2010.
Two weeks ago she won the senior championship with a one-shot victory at Neshobe Golf Club. She'll face off against many of the same opponents this week in addition to a young group of long-bombers representing the next generation of golf in the Green Mountain State.
Here are a handful questions for Brown before she heads to the Northeast Kingdom track, which is hosting the event for the first time in 21 years:
TA: Is your mind-set or approach any different this year entering the Am as the defending champion?
Brown: "I think my mindset entering into the Am at Newport is calmer and better than I expected given the past several months of COVID stress for my family and friends, and the world. I had a solid start to the summer, winning a few State Days and the VT Senior Women's Championship. My confidence in my game is strong right now. I think it's natural to put additional pressure on yourself as defending champion, of any title. Golf is not predictable. So as much as I say to myself, 'You're expected to do well,' I also realize that all will understand if I fall short of first."
TA: What are your thoughts about the Newport course and its level of difficulty? Are there any clear birdie holes, or other holes where par would be just fine?
Brown: "Newport Country CLub is a challenging course in all types of conditions, and offers a variety of different types of holes. Each hole offers something about it that you remember. The greens are very big on most holes. So being on in regulation is not always comforting. Two-putts are a must. In my opinion, the 15th hole and the par 3's are going to be the ones that make or break players. The tee shot on 15 is as scary as they come, and the par-3 17th is a must-par coming home."
TA: How do you feel about your overall game right now?
Brown: "I'm feeling pretty confident in my game right now. I'm hitting consistent tee shots. I don't find a lot of trouble off the tee. Compared to others, I am much shorter off the tee. But I have a good short game and have really improved my putting these past two years. It's nice to be able to rely on my short game when I see the younger girls outdrive me by 40 yards."
TA: What do you see as the strengths to your game?
Brown: "My strengths are my short game from 100 yards and in, long putts and mental game - self-control."
TA: Who do you think could be some of the top competitors at this year's Am?
Brown: "Holly Reynolds is always a threat to win in any tournament she enters. She is a fierce competitor and will give every swing her best attempt. I think the younger players like Mia Politano and Julia Dapron will be a force, and no one should count out Lindsay Cone. Veterans like Jeanne Morrissey, Anne O'Day and Mary Brush will be in the mix."
TA: What would you say about the 30 to 40-year age gap between some of the veterans and some of the top younger golfers in the mix?
Brown: "I love it. Golf is a game for all ages. I am thrilled that younger girls are playing in big events alongside the 'elders.' I started competing when I was 10 years old. I had their wisdom to draw from. I say the younger you start, the more time you have to enjoy the game."
