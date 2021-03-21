CRAFTSBURY S'ENDER

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

WOMEN'S 10K

1. Caitlin Patterson, 24:44.5
2. Alexandra Lawson 25:39.8
3. Margie Freed, 25:42
4. Anna Bizyukova, 26:00.7
5. Kaitlynn Miller, 26:08.7
6. Evelina Sutro, 26:14.3
7. Rena Schwartz, 26:27.5
8. Michaela Keller-Miller, 26:22.2
9. Ava Thuston, 26:53.6
10. Waverly Gebhardt, 26:55.2
11. Annie McColgan, 27:16.2
12. Rose Clayton, 27:24.4
13. Camille Bolduc, 27:40.8
14. Emma Strack, 27:45.1
15. Quincy Massey-Bierman, 27:49.3
16. Callie Young, 27:50.8
17. Anna Lehmann, 28:12
18. Charlotte Brown, 28:23.5
19. Miley Bletzer, 28:59.2
20. Maggie McGee, 29:05.4
21. Rebecca Cunningham, 29:06.6
22. Virginia Cobb, 29:19.5
23. Julia Thurston, 30:01.3
24. Amelia Circosta, 30:01.7
25. Isabelle Serrano, 30:15.9
26. Sage Freeman, 30:27.1
27. Ayla Bodach-Turner, 31:34.9
28. Lydia Hodgeman, 32:01.6
29. Clare Franco, 35:52.9.

MEN'S 10K

1. Adam Martin, 22:56.3
2. Ben Ogden, 23:00.1
3. Akeo Maifeld-Carucci, 23:31.2
4. Benjamin Lustgarten, 24:03.7
5. Braden Becker, 24:21.5
6. Bill Harmeyer, 24:24
7. Jack Lange, 24:35.8
8. Finn Sweet, 24:38.1
9. Jack Young, 25:09
10. Colin Rodgers, 24:11.7
11. Adam Glueck, 25:28.9
12. Jeff Tucker, 25:38.9
13. Tabor Greenberg, 25:49.6
14. Tyler Lee, 25:51.2
15. Jake Hollenbach, 25:57.1
16. Wyatt Teaford, 26:03.1
17. Aidan Burt, 26:04
17. Charles Martell, 26:04
19. Adam Terko, 26:16.7
20. Aiden Casey, 26:25.3
21. Tzevi Schwartz, 26:28.3
22. Charlie Cobb, 27:00.3
23. Janne Koch, 27:25.4
24. Makail Tipton, 27:33.7
25. Cooper Willsey, 27:52
26. Samuel Clark, 28:01.8
27. Leo Circosta, 28:03.7
28. Andrew Theall, 28:10
29. Charlie Krebs, 28:11.3
30. Taylor Carlson, 28:49.1
31. Chip Freeman, 29:15.2
32. Brook Hodgeman, 29:22.2
33. Rye MacCurtain, 29:43.6
34. Ollie Swabey, 30:02
35. Antoniu Chirnoaga, 31:57.3
36. Sam Weber, 32:22.6
37. Farmer Lindemuth, 33:49.6
38. Nicholas Sirianno, 36:01.9
39. Jarrett Sweet, 36:27.9

WOMEN'S OPEN DIVISION

1. Anna Schulz, 28:55
2. Audrey Magnan, 29:20.8
3. Alex Jospe, 30:11.7
4. Hannah Dreissigacker, 30:21.3
5. Sara Graves, 30:21.8
6. Sara Falconer, 31:13.8
7. Heidi Caldwell, 31:54.1
8. Danya Stimson, 32:24.9
9. Rima Carlson, 32:54.9
10. Jessica Bolduc, 34:41.5
11. Rosalie Wilson, 35:05.4
12. Rosemary Shea-Cobb, 36:25.7
13. Mary Heller Osgood, 37:14.8
14. Kirsten Berggren, 40:06.7
15. Sarah Katz, 46:06.2
16. Karen Alence, 51:52.5
17. Ellie Bouffard, 53:57.4
18. Katie Hill, 56:03.3
19. Renate Adamowicz, 58:20.7

MEN'S OPEN DIVISION

1. Ollie Burruss, 24:56.1
2. Eli Enman, 26:07.7
3. Brayton Osgood, 26:25.4
4. Philip Lawson, 27:25.9
5. Tom Thuston, 27:35.7
6. Perry Thomas, 27:36.2
7. Brian Carlson, 27:40
8. Tyler Magnan, 28:10.7
9. Andy Bishop, 28:54.8
10. Michael Gaughan, 29:06.8
11. Richard Costanza, 29:14.8
12. Daniel Schmidt, 29:29.6
13. Isaac Kreisman, 29:45.3
14. Hugh Pritchard, 29:45.3
15. Damian Bolduc, 29:46.2
16. Steve Bruner, 29:59.2
17. Chase Rosenberg, 30:02.1
18. Steve Crafts, 30:58.2
19. Michael Millar, 31:10
20. Mark Isselhardt, 31:15
21. Daniel Voisin, 31:21.2
22. Jamie Willsey, 31:37.4
23. James Donegan, 31:50.2
24. Tom Strasser, 32:03
25. Shane Seals, 32:38.4
26. Dunbar Oehmig, 32:43.9
27. Craig Pepin, 32:49
28. Noe Lindemuth, 33:28.4
29. Andrew Legg, 34:00.7
30. Sanjay Arwade, 34:17.8
31. John Witmer, 39:15.4
32. Nathanael Lewis, 39:39.8
33. Chris Osgood, 39:43.3
34. Craig Taylor, 42:00
35. Pascal Cheng, 44:57
36. Perry Bland, 49:46.5

UNDER-16 GIRLS

1. Ruth Krebs, 14:17.3
2. Anika Leahy, 14:24.9
3. Margaret Voisin, 14:51.1
4. Greta Kilburn, 14:52.2
5. Zola Bruner, 15:34.4
6. Anna Isselhardt, 15:56.5
7. Gabrielle Schaffer, 16:22.2
8. Sara McGill, 16:27.5
9. Estherline Carlson, 17:24.3

UNDER-16 BOYS

1. Charles Kehler, 13:02
