Vermont U16/Eastern High School

Nordic Ski Championships Qualifier

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Place Name Classic Freestyle Combined Time
1. Ava Thurston Harwood 8:17.2 8:53.1 17:10.3
2. Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield 8:45.7 9:18 18:03.7
3. Emma Page Mt. Mansfield 8:44.1 9:52.7 18:36.8
4. Virginia Cobb Essex 8:49.6 9:50.2 18:39.8
5. Amelia Circosta Craftsbury 8:55.5 9:51.3 18:46.8
6. Isabelle Serrano U-32 8:46.8 10:02.2 18:49
7. Ruth Krebs Craftsbury 9:02.4 10:07 19:09.4
8. Julia Thurston Harwood 9:17.8 9:52.6 19:10.4
9. Emma Crum CVU 9:00.4 10:11.5 19:11.9
10. Rosalie Brown Burlington 9:04.8 10:08.2 19:13
11. Mackenzie Greenberg GMVS 9:19.9 9:57.3 19:17.2
12. Beth McIntosh Middlebury 9:27.1 9:54.8 19:21.9
13. Maggie McGee Lamoille 9:09.2 10:15 19;24.2
14. Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 9:29.3
15. Victoria Bassette Independent 9:31.5 9:58.9 19:30.4
16. Anika Landis Craftsbury 9:14.8 10:16.1 19:30.9
17. Ava Schneider Middlebury 9:14.3 10:16.9 19:31.2
18. Phoebe Hussey GMVS 9:17.2 10:14 19:31.2
19. Maria Anderson GMVS 9:21.6 9:21.6 10:17.6 19:39.2
20. Gillian Fairfax Burlington 9:31.4 10:25.4 19:56.3
21. Meg Voisin Montpelier 9:47.3 10:10.4 19:57.7
22. Greta Kilburn Burlington 9:44.5 10:14.3 19:59.8
23. Kate Carlson Browns River 9:33 10:37 20:10
24. Elsa Sanborn Burlington 9:31 10:39.3 20:10.3
25. Maeve Fairfax Burlington 9:37.9 10:36.7 10:14.6
26. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32 9:33.4 10:42.2 10:15.6
27. Snow Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 9:28.7 10:47.5 20:16.2
28. Sadie Bell Putney School 9:44.1 10:38.5 20:22.6
29. Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 10:01.6 10:31.1 20:32.7
30. Sara McGill Montpelier 10:02.4 10:50.5 20:52.9
31. Eden White Mt. Anthony 10:10.2 10:45.9 20:56.1
32. Wren Hybertson GMVS 9:40.1 11:18.4 20:58.5
33. Corinna Hobbs CVU 10:13.5 11:05.1 21:18.6
34. Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 10:03.7 11:19.7 21:23.4
35. Ava Whitney Burlington 10:05.2 11:19.1 21:24.3
36. Olivia Serrano U-32 10:08.4 11:39.5 21:47.9
37. Lia Robinson Middlebury 10:13.1 11:39.4 21:52.5
38. Katherine Normandeau Brattleboro 10:16.7 11:35.9 21:52.6
39. Tanis White Mt. Anthony 10:59.7 10:55 21:54.7
40. Astrid Olsen Middlebury 10:39 11:33 22:12
41. Marie Voisin Main Street 10:42 11:31.9 22:13.9
42. Meg MacLaury Hartford 10:49.4 11:27.2 22:16.6
43. Maisie Franke Harwood 10:27.3 11:50.9 22:18.2
44. Rowan MacArdle Colchester 10:43.3 11:35 22:18.3
45. Paige Fieldhouse GMVS 10:41.1 11:38.4 22:19.5
46. Ava Purdy Craftsbury 10:45 11:37.5 22:22.6
47. Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 10:56 11:30.7 22:26.7
48. Paige Poirier South Burlington 10:56.7 11:53.1 22:39.3
49. Ada Mahood Woodstock 10:47.3 11:53.1 22:40.4
50. Jane Stout Woodstock 10:54.3 11:47.9 22:42.2
51. Anja Rand 11:03.7 12:01.5 23:05.2
52. Aurora Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 10:58.3 12:08 23:06.3
53. Sydney Palmiotto Vermont Academy 11:18.4 11:52.6 23:11
54. Zoe Zoller CVU 11:34.7 11:43.6 23:18.3
55. Erin Geisler Rutland 11:12.4 12:01.6 23:18.5
56. Chloe Stidsen CVU 11:04.2 12:18.6 23:22.8
57. Chloe Silverman CVU 11:11.3 12:15.3 23:26.6
58. Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 11:43.7 11:44.7 23:28.4
59. Sloane Guillian Burlington 10:48.5 12:40.7 23:29.2
60. Maya Frost Independent 11:02.1 12:28.7 23:30.8
61. Clare Pritchard Montpelier 11:28.4 12:22.2 23:50.6
62. Tess Drury Mt. Mansfield 11:20.6 12:41.4 24:02
63. Skylar Francis CVU 12:17.9 11:49.9 24:07.8
64. Avery Ryan U-32 11:37.3 12:25.3 24:08
65. Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 11:43.7 12:25.3
66. Tillie Lange Independent 11:57.7 12:19.8 24:17.5
67. Reagan Decker BFA-Fairfax 11:18.7 13:02.1 24:20.8
68. Carly Trapeni CVU 11:30.3 12:57.6 24:27.9
69. Charlotte Wood BFA-Fairfax 12:05.9 12:12.8 24:28.7
70. Marie Larose BFA-Fairfax 12:002.7 12:38.4 24:41.1
71. Siri Dunn Peoples 11:37.6 13:05.9 24:38.8
72. Hannah Ades Mt. Mansfield 11:53.1 12:53.5 24:46.6
73. Isabel Cellini Woodstock 12:04.9 12:47.9 24:52.8
74. Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 12:08.1 12:51.4 24:59.5
75. Kate Silverman CVU 12:07.6 13:00.6 25:08.2
76. Leah Eells Mt. Mansfield 12:22.6 13:05.2 25:27.8
77. Lillian Connolly Burlington 12:08 13:31.7 25:39.7
78. Farren Stainton Woodstock 12:30.4 13:14.3 25:44.7
79. Annalise Wood CVU 12:07.5 13:41 25:48.5
80. Grace Park Burlington 12:16.4 13:33.2 25:49.6
81. Siri Joliffe St. Johnsbury 12:41.9 13:10.9 25:52.8
82. Amani Suter Montpelier 12:51.8 13:03.6 25:55.4
83. Myra McNaughton Woodstock 12:37.1 13:19.5 25:56.6
84. Janaya Parsons BFA-Fairfax 12:24.1 13:50.6 26:14.7
85. Camille Marineau Montpelier 12:04 14:51.1 26:55.1
86. Alisa O'Neill-Dunne Burlington 12:59.2 14:07.2 27:06.4
87. Grace Wolaver Mt. Mansfield 13:13.8 14:06.7 27:20.5
88. Soledad Nadel GMVS 13:09.2 14:12 27:21.9
89. Lili Morris Woodstock 14:08.4 13:17.6 27:26
90. Ella Stainton Woodstock 12:59.1 14:46.1 27:45.2
91. Reagan Eastman BFA-Fairfax 13:26.1 14:40.4 28:06.5
92. Eloise Durant CVU 14:07.2 14:16.5 28:23.7
93. May Peters Mt. Mansfield 13:37.9 14:50.5 28:28.4
94. Molly Dearborn BFA-Fairfax 13:35.9 14:57.4 28:33.3
95. Alexa Davis CVU 13:55.9 14:41.8 28:37.7

BOYS RESULTS

1. Evlis McIntosh GMVS 7:26.3 8:21.2 15:47.5
2. Tzevi Schwartz U-32 7:41.2 8:367.7 16:17.9
3. Joseph Graziadei GMVS 7:46 8:35.5 16:22
4. Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 7:56 8:30 26:26
5. Anders Linseisen CVU 7:43.6 8:45.4 16:29
6. Nico Hochanadei Burlington 7:42.6 8:45.4 16:29.7
7. Lucas Palcsik GMVS 7:46 8:44.6 16:30.6
8. Leo Circosta Craftsbury 7:49.1 8:44.3 16:33.4
9. Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 8:01.2 8:38.7 16:39.9
10. Geo Debrosse CVU 7:43 8:57 16:40
11. Luke Rizio Twin Valley 8:02.2 8:38.3 16:39.9
12. Austin Beard U-32 7:52.5 8:52.6 16:45.1
13. Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 7:55 8:50.4 16:45.4
14. Finnegan Payne Mt. Anthony 7:58.6 8:51.3 16:49.9
15. Samuel Clark U-32 8:14.8 8:40.6 16:55.4
16. Rye MacCurtain Harwood 8:05.7 9:07.3 17:13
17. Carson Beard U-32 7:59 9:14.1 17:13.1
18. Quinn Uva Woodstock 8:14.2 9:02.7 17:16.9
19. Charles Krebs Craftsbury 8:12.1 9:05.4 17:17.5
20. Kai Donnelly Burlington 8:14.9 9:11.9 17:26.8
21. Matthew Servin CVU 8:14.6 8:13.9 17:28.5
22. Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 8:09.2 9:19.7 17:28.9
23. Sage Grossi Montpelier 8:11.5 9:19.5 17:31
24. Sam Weber Burlington 8:15 9:19.3 17:34.3
25. Niko Cuneo CVU 8:23.2 9:11.9 17:35.1
26. Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 8:22.4 9:13.9 1736.3
27. Oliver Hansen U-32 8:23.7 9:18.2 17:41.9
28. Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 8:32.1 9:11.5 17:43.6
29. Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 8:21.7 9:23.8 17:45.5
30. Willem Smith Mt. Mansfield 8:29.1 8:22.5 17:51.6
31. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 8:29 9:34.9 18:03.9
32. Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 8:34.2 9:37 8:11.2
33. Baxter Harrington Middlebury 8:49.9 9:23.8 18:13.7
34. Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 8:42.8 9:32.8 18:15.6
35. Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 8:46.8 9:34.3 18:21.1
36. Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 8:38.8 9:42.6 18:21.4
37. Brendan Quinn BFA-Fairfax 8:36.7 9:45.5 18;22.1
38. Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 8:38.4 9:49.1 18:27.5
39. Brady Geisler Rutland 8:49.8 9:39.5 18:29.3
40. Jack Crum CVU 8:41.7 9:48.6 18:30.3
41. Indy Metcalf Harwood 9:00.3 9:31.7 18:32
42. Tenzin Mathes Brattleboro 8:37.7 9:57.7 18:35.4
43. Anders Johnson CVU 8:56.5 9:42.1 18:38.6
44. Magnus von Krusenstiern Brattleboro 8:49.2 10:08.9 18:58.1
45. Trey Bosworth Middlebury 9:16.8 9:42.5 18:59.3
46. Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abraham 9:09.7 9:50.6 19:00.3
47. Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 9:12.1 9:51 19:03.1
48. Wilder Brown U-32 9:05.4 10:00.9 19:06.3
49. Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 9:04.1 10:02.2 19:06.3
50. Adrien Dezon-Gaillard Mt. Mansfield 9:16.6 9:50.3 19:06.9
51. Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 9:14.9 10:00.4 19:15.3
52. Owen Dube-Johnson Rutland 9:16.3 10:00.6 19:16.9
53. Leo Powers Mt. Mansfield 9:14.5 10:03.9 19:18.4
54. Benjamin Wetherell Montpelier 9:16.1 10:10.1 19:26.2
55. Bennett Clark U-32 9:10.4 10:18.3 19:28.7
56. Anders Erickson CVU 9:29.3 10:06.1 19:35.4
57. Sam Holmes CVU 9:10.9. 10:25.2 19:36.1
58. Samuel Kay Rutland 9:29.4 10:08.4 19:37.8
59. Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 9:24.4 10:14.7 19:39.1
60. Haakon Olsen Middlebury 9:41.8 10:02.3 19:44.1
61. Max Demaine Glover School 9:41.7 10:06.4 19:48.1
62. Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 9:35.2 10:18.6 19:53.8
63. Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 9:35.5 10:19.7 19:55.2
64. Gabrielle Jeppesen-Belleci Brattleboro 9:22.1 10:33.6 19:55.7
65. Thomas Garavelli CVU 9:29.6 10:27.3 19:56.9
66. Maxin DeJong Mt. Mansfield 9:33.2 10:25.1 19:58.3
67. Dylan Kissinger BFA-Fairfax 9:23.9 10:35.1 19:59
68. Steven Supan Montpelier 9:36.5 10:25.6 20:02.1
69. Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 9:34 10:29.1 20:03.1
70. Owen Deale CVU 9:39.3 10:26.5 20:05.8
71. Daniel Knight CVU 9:36.6 10:29.4 20:06
72. Cyrus Hansen U-32 9:31.9 10:34.7 20:06.6
73. Charles Garavelli CVU 9:47.3 10:36.7 20:24
74. Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 9:46.7 10:43.7 20:30.4
75. Soren Stelma-Leonard Independent 9:42 11:08.4 20:50.4
76. Graham Fox Woodstock 10:06.6 10:52.7 20:59.3
77. Caedin Bodach-Turner U-32 9:58.5 11:08.3 21:06.8
78. Will Schaefer South Burlington 10:13.9 10:57.8 21:11.7
79. Reaghan Moore GMVS 10:00.2 11:11.5 21:11.7
80. Henry Morrison Mt. Anthony 10:13.8. 11:00.5 21:14.3
81. Graham Farrington Woodstock 10:09.7 11:08.6 21:18.3
82. Silas Hunt Craftsbury 10:12.7 11:11.1 21:23.8
83. Taggart Schrader U-32 10:20.9 11:03.7 21:24.6
84. Wyatt Malloy U-32 10:30.8 10:56.1 21:26.9
85. Luke Murphy Montpelier 10:17.9
86. Teddy Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 10:13.9 11:16.9 21:30.8
87. Patterson Frazier CVU 10:15.4 11:18.6 21:34
88. Callum MacCurtain Harwood 20:21.1 11:25.5 21:46.6
89. Nathaniel Mitchell Burlington 10:14.4 11:36.8 21:51.2
90. Chase Ehrlich Montpelier 10:34.4 11:33.4 22:07.8
91. Tennessee Lamb U-321 10:32.8 11:37.9 22:10.7
92. Maxwell Abrams Woodstock 10:49.8 11:24.2 22:14
93. Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 10:28.7 11:48.9 22:17.6
94. Will Duane Woodstock 11:08.4 11:35.2 22:43.6
95. Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 11:12.8 11:46.9 22:59.7
96. Thomas Kehler Independent 11:00.9 12:00.5 23:01.4
97. Nolan Moriarty CVU 11:20.6 11:59.3 23:19.9
98. Gabriel Mitchell Burlington 11:39.8 12:01.6 23:41.4
99. Wyeth Haddock BFA-Fairfax 11:08.6 12:36.1 23:44.7
100. Zed McNaughton Woodstock 12;03.4 11:51.9 23:55.3
101. Tyler Bacon Montpelier 11:57.1 12:11.4 24:08.5
102 Amos Lilly Burlington 11:44 12:25.8 24:09.8
103. Boniface Ndikumwenayo Burlington 11:20.6 12:59.9 24:20.5
104. Duncan Shaver Burlington 12:18.7 13:32.6 25:51.3
105. Eli Hazen BFA-Fairfax 12:52.9 13:23.6 26:16.5
106. Dylan Tompkins Colchester 12:18.7 14:01.5 26:20.2
107. Aidan Reed Woodstock 13:01.6 13:56.8 26:58.4
108. Sylvan Franklin Burlington 13:01.8 14:14.7 27:16.5
109. Immanuel Fliegelman Hazen 13:32 14:09 27:41
110. Angus O'Neil-Dunne Burlington 13:34.2 14:24.1 27:58.3
111. Teddy Colling BFA-Fairfax 12:59.5 15:17.7 28:17.2
112 Mohammed Isaaka Woodstock 16:15.2 16:19.8 32:35
