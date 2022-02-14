Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy, left, and U-32's Tzevi Schwartz stand near the Nordic ski finish line after completing the freestyle portion of Sunday's Eastern High School Championships qualifying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Twin brothers Carson Beard, left, and Austin Beard stand near the Nordic skiing starting area Sunday while competing for U-32 at the Eastern High School Championships qualfying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
U-32 Nordic skier Sam Clark, left, and Craftsbury's Leo Circosta stand near the finish area after cracking the top-20 during Sunday's Eastern High School Championships qualifying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy, left, and U-32's Tzevi Schwartz stand near the Nordic ski finish line after completing the freestyle portion of Sunday's Eastern High School Championships qualifying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Twin brothers Carson Beard, left, and Austin Beard stand near the Nordic skiing starting area Sunday while competing for U-32 at the Eastern High School Championships qualfying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
U-32 Nordic skier Sam Clark, left, and Craftsbury's Leo Circosta stand near the finish area after cracking the top-20 during Sunday's Eastern High School Championships qualifying event at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.