The leaves are gone and the days are shorter, colder and wetter.
It’s time for cross-country state championships and Mr. T is forecasting one thing: Pain.
Coach Andrew Tripp and his U-32 boys team will be the overwhelming favorites to win their sixth consecutive crown in Division II during the busy day at Thetford Academy. The Raiders have proven that they go deep into the pain cave and still hang on to produce top-tier results.
Siblings Austin and Carson Beard along with Cyrus and Ollie Hansen lead the regional powerhouse along with Sargent Burns. All five cracked the top-31 five weeks ago during the Thetford Woods Trail Run, guiding their team to a lopsided team victory over second-place Bishop Guertin (N.H.).
Coach John Kerrigan and Harwood will be clear front-runners in Division II on the girls’ side. Sisters Ava and Julia Thurston lead the Highlanders along with Britta Zetterstrom, Charlie Flint, Caelyn McDonough and Celia Wing.
Cross-country is unique in several seemingly contradictory ways. In no other Vermont varsity sport is the regular season, from a competitive perspective, both so predictive and unimportant. It is predictive in that distance running has no last-second shots, bad calls or hot goalies that can dramatically sway the outcome of an individual game or short tournament. Distance running lays bare the brutal truth: Either you have the fitness and guts or you don’t.
Success in the big races in November are won over countless sweaty, anonymous miles run in July and rainy, snowy 10-milers in February. No one “gets hot” and drops a fast time at Thetford out of the blue. Yes, there are good and bad individual races that can sway the outcome, in a sport where every place can determine the team winner, but there are no miracles in running.
And the regular season can at times be unimportant because no one cares if you win every dual meet or invitational in September and October. If you don’t win states, the earlier results are easily diminished.
Champions will be crowned Saturday in three divisions for both boys and girls. In addition, the top top teams from all divisions combined will qualify to represent Vermont at New England Championships against the 24 other best teams in the region. No other varsity sport gives local teams the chance to see where they stack up against the best in New England.
For D-I boys, BFA-St. Albans has never won a cross-country championship. CVU is the most decorated program in D-I. The Redhawks have Matthew Servin and a deep squad that has been improving every week.
South Burlington and Essex would like nothing better than to crash the victory party — and it’s possible. But it’s St. Johnsbury that might throw a wrench into the Champlain Valley power struggle. The Hilltoppers have Evan Thornton-Sherman, the favorite to claim top honors individually, in addition to podium threat Hale Boyden.
Last year the U-32 boys scored a perfect 15 points and captured the top seven individual spots for the first time in Vermont.
Montpelier’s Avery Smart and Harwood’s Ebbe LIllis are the individuals with the best chance to break up the U-32 lead pack.
If U32 is a prohibitive favorite in D-II, Craftsbury Academy is possibly an even bigger favorite in D-III. The Chargers are over two minutes faster per man than the rest of the division.
In the D-I girls field, what looked like a different narrative throughout the season has now shifted into a very familiar scene. The CVU girls are ranked No. 1 heading into states and will seek their 13th state title in a row and 18th in the last 19 years.
Burlington held the top position for the majority of the season but will need to regroup to win the school’s first state title since 2002.
Essex has the ability to surprise some of the higher-ranked teams. They had a small No. 1-5 gap in the final regular-season meet and always run well when it matters the most. South Burlington rounds out the top contenders for the D-I girls race.
State titles aren’t handed out in the rankings, so the D-II Harwood girls will need to complete the race Saturday. But all results point to Harwood winning by a wide margin. The battle for the runner-up position should be hotly contested between U-32 and Middlebury.
Thetford is the favorite heading into Saturday’s D-III event. The Panthers will have home-course advantage over Craftsbury, their closest competition, and the rest of the field.
The Thetford course has proved to be an equalizer by chewing teams up or having a team run the race of their season.
Ava Thurston is the 2020 defending overall state champion and is one of the favorites on Saturday. Logan Hughes of BFA-St. Albans has on several occasions beaten Thurston. The two haven’t raced head-to-head since the early season. Fans will have to wait for the showdown since they will be competing in different divisions.
Hughes will have the benefit of being pushed by CVU’s Alice Kredel, who has been on fire the second half of the season and poses a real threat for the overall and D-I win.
Girls Overall Top 10
1. CVU 2. Harwood 3. Burlington 4. Mt. Mansfield 5. Essex 6. South Burlington 7. Middlebury 8. BFA-St. Albans 8. U-32 10. Thetford 10. St Johnsbury
Division I Top 5
1. CVU 2. Burlington 3. Mt. Mansfield 4. Essex 5. South Burlington
Division II Top 5
1. Harwood 2. Middlebury 3. U-32 4. Lamoille 5. Burr & Burton 5. Woodstock
Division III Top 5
1. Thetford 2. Bellows Falls 3. Craftsbury 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Hazen
Boys Overall Top 10
1. U-32 2. BFA St. Alabns 3. CVU 4. South Burlington 5. Essex 6. St. Johnsbury 7. Craftsbury 8. Rutland 9. Mt. Mansfield 10. Middlebury 10. Harwood.
Division I Top 5
1. BFA-St. Alabns 2. CVU 3. South Burlinton 4. Essex 5. St. Johnsbury
Division II Top 5
1. U-32 2. Middlebury 3. Harwood 4. Montpelier 5. Woodstock
Division III Top 5
1. Craftsbury 2. Thetford 3. Stowe 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Randolph
