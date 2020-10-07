PLAINFIELD — CVU churns out dynasties like no other school in Vermont.
The Redhawks added golf to their list of elite three-peat programs Wednesday.
Seniors Evan Forrest, Alex Leonard, Cam Saia and Kyle Rexford were masterful in rainy conditions at the Country Club of Barre, securing a 24-shot victory over runner-up Rutland in Division I.
Forrest and Leonard both fired 7-over 78s, while Saia (80) and Rexford (81) were close behind. Will Bartley added a non-scoring 93 for CVU, which posted a winning score of 317 strokes.
“It was really a grind,” CVU coach Seth Emerson said. “Par was a good score today, so there wasn’t anything spectacular going on. The greens here are really fast and really tricky.”
Last week the Redhawks posted a 296 during Sectionals to prevail by 34 shots. Members of the team knew they were heavy favorites entering states, but they were also aware that the Country Club of Barre could a tricky course.
Teammates were paired together in groups of four or five to follow COVID-related protocol, with the Redhawks heading out as the second school. As conditions grew more foul, the CVU players kept their shots near the fairway and avoided hazards or triple-bogeys.
CVU captured its third straight championship and can now claim dynasty status along with a few of the school’s more high-profile programs. The Redhawks have won seven straight boys lacrosse titles and 11 consecutive girls cross-country running crowns. The school also boasts 38 soccer championships.
“I’d love to get into the girls cross country and the soccer and the lacrosse realm,” Emerson said. “Three in a row is pretty cool, but we’re not in that cross-country realm yet — or Mount Anthony wrestling.”
St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton and North Country’s Austin Giroux tied for medalist honors with rounds of 74. Giroux scored a goal during Tuesday’s 2-1 boys soccer victory over Lamoille and had a quick turnaround before his early-morning tee time.
“I was trying to zone it out for the game and just get a win for the team,” Giroux said. “After the game was done, I tried to focus and think about golf.”
Rutland placed second with a 341. The Raiders were led by Dillon Moore (78), William Latkin (83), Jason Ryan (85) and Brady Kenosh (95). Moore made a 15-foot putt that broke sharply to the left on the 18th green.
“It helped when I just focused on going shot to shot today, instead of looking at the bigger picture,” Moore said. “There’s definitely a little thinking about the other teams, but we were trying to just focus on our scores.”
Garrett Cameron (84), Brady Lamberti (87), Kieran McNamara (94) and Dylan Blanchard (97) paced sixth-place Spaulding.
“For Garrett being a freshman and to shoot 80 at the qualifier and 84 here today was huge,” Crimson Tide coach Jordan Blais said.
Spaulding posted a team score of 346 during Sectionals before serving up a 362 Wednesday. Lamberti had the most tournament experience on the team entering states and he delivered under pressure to shave six shots off his qualifying score.
The Crimson Tide were playing at their home course, though the advantage was limited because of the short season. Schools weren’t allowed to begin practices until Sept. 8, and Spaulding didn’t play any matches before Sectionals.
In Division II, Otter Valley’s Thomas Politano shot a 26-over 97.
Rutland’s Moore is one of 10 golfers to qualify for the New England individual championships.
TEAM SCORES
DIVISION I
CVU (317): Evan Forrest 78, Alex Leonard 78, Cam Saia, 80, Kyle Rexford 81 RUTLAND (341): Dillon Moore 78, William Latkin 83, Jason Ryan 85, Brady Kenosh 95 BBA (342): Nick O’Donnell 81, Chapin Eyre 85, Caeden Harrington 86, Dillon Callen 90 COLCHESTER (348): Jake Baird 84, Austin Daigneault 86, Evan Baird 87, Jacobi Lafferty 91 ESSEX (360): Charles Wiegand 86, Jackson Moore 90, Scott Gintof 92, Parker Martisus 92. SPAULDING (362): Garrett Cameron 84, Brady Lamberti 87, Kieran McNamara 94, Dylan Blanchard 97 NORTH COUNTRY (376): Austin Giroux 74, Jordan Eastman 88, Cameron Provost 104, Bryce Gunn 110
DIVISION II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.