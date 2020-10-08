There’s usually a safe-and-comfy bubble surrounding the Division I teams at the top of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls soccer power rankings.
Not this year.
Reigning D-II champ Rice and runner-up Harwood disrupted the traditional pecking order by delivering some dynamite early performances. U-32 and Fair Haven are two more D-II contenders that hit the ground running to kick off a COVID-shortened season.
Normally those teams would take a back seat to the D-I titans from Chittenden County. But so far CVU is the only traditional powerhouse that appears unstoppable.
Rice knocked off Burlington to follow up wins over Milton and Mount Abraham. Colchester is the defending runner-up in D-I, but the Lakers barely held off Rutland before losing badly against CVU. South Burlington isn’t overly intimidating either after opening the season with a 2-0 loss at Colchester.
Burr & Burton was the last team to defeat CVU in the playoffs and could pose the biggest threat to the Redhakws’ reign. CVU is three-time defending champ and has won eight titles in nine years.
Neither U-32 or Fair Haven have ever won it all, but the rest of D-II is on high alert this fall. U-32 started its campaign a week later than most teams and has already outscored opponents 13-2. Fair Haven boasts 20 goals and has been scored on once. Harwood was runner-up in 2019 and has recorded 19 goals during two shutout victories.
Thetford is the three-time defending champ in D-III but graduated a talented class of seniors. Proctor earned a 6-0 victory in last year’s D-IV championship and will seek its 10th straight trip to the final.
Here is the first edition of the 2020 power rankings:
1. CVU (3-0). Coach Stan Williams and his team own a 54-game winning streak and are fresh off 5-0 victories over Mount Mansfield, Colchester and Burlington. Catherine Gilwee, Josie Pecor and Olivia Zubarik power the attack, with Dylan Walker, Olivia Morton and Jess Klein anchoring the defense. The Redhakws will travel to play South Burlington at 7 p.m. Saturday.
2. Colchester (2-1). The Lakers’ track record of post-season success can’t be ignored following seven straight semifinal appearances. Colchester is the two-time defending runner-up and will attempt to make it to the finals for the fourth time in five seasons. Midfielder Brooke Booska and goalie Olivia Moore lead the defensive-minded Lakers. Friday’s 4 p.m. home game against Rice will shed more light on the team’s true potential.
3. South Burlington (1-1). The Wolves won their lone title in 2010 and made their only other championship appearance the following year. Yet South Burlington has a knack for playing up to the level of the competition, and a 5-0 victory over Essex speaks for itself. The Wolves have been eliminated by CVU six times in the last decade, but they’ve typically given the Redhawks one of their toughest fights in the playoffs. Josie Oliveira, Katie O’Hara and Ava Hamme guide the offense. Madison King-Thurber and Grace Johnson are defensive standouts.
4. Harwood (2-0). Junior midfielder Tanum Nelson has been a household name the last three years. And now her younger sister Quinn has joined the high-octane Highlanders. Louisa Thomsen, Ashley Proteau and Emma Ravelin help make HU one of the most explosive teams in program history. The Highlanders nearly forced overtime against Rice during last year’s final and will make every attempt to lock up home-field advantage for the upcoming tourney. Mike Vasseur’s team will be a heavy favorite heading into Saturday’s noon contest at Peoples.
5. Rice (3-0). There is no replacing 2019 senior Alex Dostie, who scored 27 times last fall. But goalie Khadija Hussein is surrounded by a slew of talented veterans, including Emma Blank, Riley Powell, Melanie Dostie, Hannah Sheppard and Maddie Goddard. A rugged Lake Division schedule provides solid playoff prep for Rice, which prevailed last year as the No. 9 seed.
6. U-32 (2-0). Opponents will almost certainly key in on Raiders senior Caroline Kirby, the reigning Times Argus Player of the Year. She scored all of her team’s goals in a 5-1 victory over Northfield-Williamstown before contributing four goals and two assists during an 8-1 win over Peoples. As other teams plan to overload on Kirby, players like Sasha Kennedy will be champing at the bit in the attacking third. The Raiders will travel to play Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday.
7. Burr & Burton (3-0). The Bulldogs graduated Gatorade Player of the Year Grace Pinkus, who tallied 23 goals and nine assists last year. Her heir apparent is Charlotte Connolly, an up-and-coming star averaging two goals per match this fall. Connolly scored twice in a 4-0 win over Stratton, once a 1-0 win at Mount Anthony and three times in a 4-1 victory against Rutland. The Bulldogs will host Mount Anthony at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
8. Fair Haven (4-0). The Slaters have been utterly dominant, led by twins Emma and Megan Ezzo and sisters Lily and Emma Briggs. Eight players scored in Thursday’s 10-0 victory over Mill River. Emma Ezzo is a four-year starter in goal and notched an assist to Brittney Love in a 2-0 victory over Hartford. The Slaters’ only other close game was a 3-1 victory over Woodstock, but possession was lopsided and they outshot the Wasps 22-4. Fair Haven will travel to play Mount Anthony at 11 a.m. Saturday.
9. North Country (3-0). Last year the Falcons made their first semifinal appearance since 1998, falling to Colcheter in overtime. They started their 2020 schedule in style, with Riann Fortin’s hat trick sparking a 5-1 victory over Peoples. She scored again in a 1-0 victory over Stowe before leading her team to a 1-0 win against St. Johnsbury.
10. Rutland (1-2). Camryn Kinsman scored twice and Kendra Sabotka added one goal in a 3-0 victory at Brattleboro. The Raiders threatened to force overtime against Colchester, thanks to strong play by goalie Kathryn Moore. Rutland hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015, when it made it all the way to the finals. Coach Lori McClallen and her side will host Mount Anthony at 6 p.m. Friday.
D-I RANKINGS
1. CVU; 2. Colchester; 3. South Burlington; 4. Burr & Burton; 5. North Country
D-II RANKINGS
1. Harwood; 2. Rice; 3. U-33; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Mt. Abraham
D-III RANKINGS
1. Thetford; 2. Vergennes; 3. Windsor; 4. Stowe 5. Enosburg
D-IV RANKINGS
1. Proctor; 2. MSJ. 3. Rivendell. 4. West Rutland. 5. Danville
