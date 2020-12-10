Hundreds of Vermont high school teams are crossing their fingers but not holding their breath while waiting for a winter season.
There were encouraging signs from across the Connecticut River last week when varsity basketball practices started in New Hampshire. The Green Mountain State is taking a more cautious approach after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The earliest date for competition is still Jan. 11, but some coaches wonder if games will take place at all.
“I’ve been talking with the boys off and on, trying to keep their spirits up,” Harwood boys hockey coach Jacob Grout said. “Is it far-fetched that we’re going to have a season? Yeah, it may be pretty far-fetched. But I’m not going to sit there and tell them it’s not going to happen.
“I need them to be ready at any time we get the word that we’ve got to go. And in all honesty, the team that I have stepping on the ice this year is better than the team last year.”
That is high praise from a coach whose squad went 20-3 and won the Division II championship nine months ago. Harwood’s 3-2 overtime victory over Milton on March 11 in the Division championship wound up being one of the final games played in Vermont before Gov. Phil Scott issued a “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order.
The BFA-St. Albans boys hockey team filed onto the ice after the D-II final and skated to a 4-1 victory over Stowe in the D-I championship. Two days earlier the Spaulding girls capped a 22-0 season with a 4-0 victory over D-II rival CVU. The Essex girls claimed top D-I honors with a 4-2 victory over Burlington/Colchester.
By the end of the week, all athletic competitions were shut down.
“We squeezed it in right there at the end,” Grout said. “In the moment, I didn’t have any clue how many people were actually at that game. And I don’t think it was up until we started overtime that I realized the arena was completely packed.
“That was probably the coolest moment for those guys: the last night of games before all this happened. And they got to play in front of a packed crowd at Gutterson Fieldhouse. You can’t ask to send your seniors off in a better way than that.”
Every squad in Vermont is champing at the bit to get out and play, and defending champs like Harwood may be more emotionally invested than other schools.
The Highlanders don’t have any specific offseason training plans because Grout wants his athletes to have to freedom to pursue their unique interests. Even though Grout doesn’t work year-round with his team, some players have been honing their skills under the instruction of former UVM captain Brett Leonard at the Vermont Hockey Training Center.
If the varsity season starts soon, it shouldn’t take long for Harwood’s players to shake off the rust. And as far as safety is concerned, Grout is confident that hockey teams can follow the same protocols that led to a successful fall season.
“You work with the most skilled players, and for how long during a game do they actually have a puck on their stick?” he said. “It’s such a finite amount of time. You’re talking a minute a game, something like that. And unless it’s in a scrum or there’s body checks or maybe corner play, there’s no real time where anybody is right on top of each other.
“I keep hearing about the clear plastic masks for the helmets – those will work too. So with the proper face masks, I don’t see why a season can’t go on. In my opinion, you get rid of the crowd. And that stinks because kids love to play in front of the fans. But if they want to have a season at all, then eliminate the fans and it’s just teams vs. teams.”
While finding open rinks and ice time can be difficult, basketball teams have relatively easy access to gyms across the state. Rice, Fair Haven, Thetford and Proctor are the reigning boys champs after cutting down the nets during the first week of March.
Girls hoop teams took over at the Barre Auditorium a few days later for semifinal action. Four schools managed to play games, with Fair Haven and Harwood advancing to the D-II final while Mid-Vermont Christian earned a date with Proctor in D-IV.
The D-I and D-III sides weren’t so fortunate as state officials pulled the plug on high school tournaments because of the pandemic. Some coaches attempted to explore other options for venues, but with each passing day it became more clear that a grand finale was not in the cards.
“Reflecting back on it, people made the best decision that they could at the time,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. “When they said on Friday that we weren’t going to play in the state championship game on Saturday, it was just kind of over.
In my 16 years of teaching, that was by far the hardest day I’ve ever had at school – for a lot of different reasons. But after a little time the VPA came out and rewarded the girls for the seasons that they had – and not just ending it. So I tip my hat to the VPA for having some sort of culmination for these kids.”
CVU, Essex, Mount Mansfield and Rutland were declared champs in D-I, while Lake Region, Windsor, Thetford and Oxbow all took home hardware in D-III. Mid-Vermont Christian missed out on playing in its first title game but still claimed a D-IV trophy along with Proctor. Fair Haven and Harwood shared top honors in D-II.
“It would have been fun to meet Harwood in the finals and have those kids play again,” Wilson said. “They faced last year during the soccer semifinal. And we faced them in the (basketball) quarterfinals the previous year. I know Tommy (Young) does a very good job with their program and they’ve come a long ways in a very short period of time. And hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to play against each other this winter.”
The Harwood girls did not qualify for playoffs in 2016 and 2017, and they hadn’t won a title before last season. Highlanders soccer and basketball standout Ashley Proteau is cousins with Fair Haven’s Courtney Brewster, who also excels on the pitch and the hard court. A playoff meeting between the two this winter for would be fitting send-off for the seniors.
“A couple years ago we were going to play the winner of Randolph and Harwood,” Wilson said. “And as coaches, we were at one game. And Courtney went up to scout against Ashley and Randolph. And she brought back some things about what Harwood had done, and we were going to play Harwood in the quarterfinals. So that was a unique experience.
“Usually it’s the coaches who go do the scouting. But in that case it was Courtney and her family scouting against her cousin, and bringing that information back to help the Slaters.”
Wilson has coached Fair Haven to nine semifinal berths and five trips to the finals. The Slaters beat Mill River in the 2016 championship and held off Lake Region in the 2019 final. Last year’s squad improved to 23-0 on March 9 with a 56-20 semifinal victory over a 19-3 Enosburg opponent. “We played very well on both sides of the ball,” Wilson said. “We got off to a really strong start and our point guard Kerigan Disorda had a career game. She just has a knack for playing really well at the Auditorium.
We were really looking forward to playing in the finals and it wasn’t meant to be. But there have been a lot of things during the past seven months that have taken a lot out of people. And we have to keep it in perspective. We’re just really energized and getting ready for the go-ahead for our season, when hopefully that times comes.”
Fair Haven’s players completed some no-contact skill work on outside courts during the summer, wearing masks the whole time. The Slaters can’t wait to put their 23-game winning streak on the line whenever varsity action resumes, and senior Ryleigh Coloutti is within reach of the Slaters’ all-time scoring record. The shooting guard has scored more than 1,200 points and could surpass former Norwich University star Kim Sweeney (1,308 points).
“Ryleigh would probably say that stats are not a big deal for her,” Wilson said. “We’re just hoping for a season and a tournament at the end to crown a winner, at some point. Whenever that time is. Right now we’re going to control what we can control. And physically and psychologically and for a lot of other reasons, I hope the gyms open up very soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.