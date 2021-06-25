BARRE — Graniteville Late Model driver Stephen Donahue earned the closest victory of the season at Thunder Road on Thursday.
Donahue went back and forth with Jim Morris for the final 13 laps before earning the victory by a mere 0.025 seconds as part of Community College of Vermont Night. It was the third career Late Model win at Thunder Road for Donahue, who also recorded multiple victories at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Donahue started eighth in the 50-lap feature and spent the first half of the event staying out of trouble. He eventually got racy and was locked in a three-car battle for second with Roberts and Brandon Lanphear when Phil Scott spun in turn one to bring out the third caution with 36 laps complete.
Morris led the field to the restart, with Donahue perched close behind. The youngster nabbed the second spot from pole-sitter Roberts just before Andy Hill spun while exiting turn four to bring out another yellow.
After the third caution in as many laps when Matthew Smith sent up a shower of sparks in turn one, Donahue went to work on the outside groove. He was door-to-door with Morris when Derek O’Donnell looped it entering turn three for caution number six with nine laps to go.
Donahue made the most of the restart and led for two laps. Morris regained the lead before Connor Martel lost control of his car on the backstretch. The seventh and final caution set up a five-lap scramble to the finsih.
Donahue led laps 46 and 47 by inches before Morris did the same on laps 48 and 49. As the field prepared to take the checkered flag, Donahue used one last surge and got his bumper out front when it counted.
The drama continued after the race when Morris was disqualified for a tread-width violation. That handed the runner-up spot to Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie for the second straight week, with rookie Brandon Lanphear placing third.
Roberts took home a career-best fourth-place finish. Tyler Cahoon, Trampas Demers, Jason Corliss, Scott, Chip Grenier and Darrell Morin rounded out the top-10.
Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin stood in the Flying Tiger Victory Lane for the 12th time in his career after winning their 40-lap feature going away. Following an opening-lap yellow flag for a multi-car turn one tangle, Martin carved his way forward from the 12th starting position. He earned the final few spots on the high side, eventually taking the lead from outside pole-sitter Rich Lowery on lap 17.
Lowery hung with Martin for awhile, but the veteran eventually turned on the afterburners in lapped traffic. With the race going clean and green following the initial yellow, Martin had all the time in the world to extend his lead until the checkered flag flew.
Lowrey came in second, with rookie Tanner Woodard securing a career-best Thunder Road effort in third. Martin’s son Stephen came out on top of a six-car battle for the fourth spot. Logan Powers nipped Brandon Gray at the finish line for fifth. They were followed by Sam Caron, Robert Gordon, Jason Pelkey and Jaden Perry.
Barre’s Jeffrey Martin prevailed in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. The former champion suffered engine trouble during three straight races after racing to an opening-day victory. He grabbed the lead from Michael Gay at the start and drove away quickly, effortlessly slicing under and around lapped traffic.
Martin’s only scare came when Gary Mullen, Gay, Justin Blakely and Will Hennequin crashed on the frontstretch while taking the white flag. After racing back to the checkered flag per Thunder Road procedures, Martin had to slam on the brakes to avoid contact with the wrecked cars. He managed to do so and secured his second win of the year.
Behind Martin, the action was intense with side-by-side racing through the field. Middlesex driver Tom Campbell was the first to break out of the pack, matching his career-best performance with a second-place finish. Dean Switser Jr. raced to third in the closing laps and was followed by points leader Tommy “Thunder” Smith. Kyler Davis, James Dopp, Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, Kyle MacAskill and Jamie Davis completed the top-10.
Groton’s Luke Peters became a first-time winner in the 7th Annual Marvin Johnson Memorial. The sophomore competitor slung to the outside of Thomas Peck to take the lead on lap 8 of the 19-lap feature. After a caution with seven circuits to go for Eric MacLaughlin’s spun automobile, Peters ran off into the twilight for the victory. Rookies Trevor Jaques and Taylor Hoar completed the top-three.
Williamstown’s Nate Brien earned his second straight victory in the Road Warriors division. Brien came from deep in the field to pass Essex driver Mark Beaulieu with seven circuits remaining in the 20-lap feature. The next time around, Brien pulled a crossover move coming off turn two and shot underneath Beaulieu for the lead. Beaulieu was able to get back to Brien’s rear bumper but could not stop Tater from recording his fourth career victory.
The second-place finish was Beaulieu’s first time on the podium. Milton’s Bert Duffy came in third. Josh Vilbrin, Frank Putney, Jamie York, Paige Whittemore, Neal Foster, Jamie Buick and Kris Russell also earned top-10 finishes.
