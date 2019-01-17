Donna Hunt, of Rutland, is a registered dietitian working out of Rutland Diabetes and Endocrinology Center. “I’m such a great believer in everything in moderation,” she says with regard to diet. “And moderation is the key word there.” People who find themselves after years of overindulgence to be uncomfortably overweight tend to think in terms of “going on a diet” to lose a few pounds, but Hunt makes the point that healthful eating is a lifestyle, an enterprise that in combination with daily physical exercise and stress reduction will help achieve and sustain weight and health goals. “Typically,” Hunt says, “we don’t go for the vegetables when we get stressed. And that’s what we really need to be more mindful of.” In this week’s Talking Pictures video, Hunt talks about how we can “mindfully,” as she says, “change our preferences into healthier foods.” See the video at bit.ly/0118DonnaHunt or rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.