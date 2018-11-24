SUNY-Brockport kept a repeat disappointment off the table with a shutout by all-tournament goalie Jake Moore and statistical domination, beating Castleton University 3-0 Saturday to win the 2018 WSYB Catamount Radio Invitational at Spartan Arena.
The Golden Eagles picked on a Castleton weakness with a pair of power-play goals, one of them in a two-goal third period that put away the contest. SUNY's final goal was an empty-netter after Castleton pulled freshman Kyle Alaverdy, who had kept the Spartans in the game with an outstanding effort.
Brockport outshot Castleton 41-26, with Alaverdy stopping 38 shots and Moore 26.
The goaltending of Alaverdy, and team mate Luke Cohen in Friday's game (a 3-1 win over King's College), were rock-solid but the Spartans were unable to back Alaverdy in Saturday's rematch of last year's championship game, won 4-3 by Castleton.
The Spartans rallied from a 3-0 deficit in that game but no comeback was in the offing on Saturday as the Golden Eagles, 7-1-1, scored in the first period off the blade of Doc Gentzler and the visitors made it stick.
Castleton fell to 1-6-3.
Brockport scored on two of four power plays, the first after Alaverdy made a point-blank stop on Danny Rock. But the puck came out in front of the net and Gentzler fired it through a maze of arms and legs 56 seconds before the first intermission. Hunter Laslo was also awarded an assist.
Castleton's best chance of the period - and perhaps the game - took place moments earlier when Moore stopped a wrist shot by Glenn Wiswell as he was set up by Jason Bilski on a quick rush.
Alavery kept the score at 1-0 in the second period with the help of an effort that saw him sprawled out and swatting away a loose puck in a furious scrum. Two penalties on Brockport near the end of the period afforded Castleton power-play opportunities but the Spartans' special teams failed to create good chances against Moore.
Castleton was 0-for-4 on the power play.
Mitchell Parsons and Connor Hutchinson created the game's prettiest goal with 16:53 remaining in the contest, with Parsons scoring from out in front after a pass to the heart of his stick by Hutchinson from behind the net. Parsons, who was voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player, was denied a score in the first period when his wrister hit the base of the post below Alaverdy's glove hand and remained in play.
Laslo had his empty-netter with 32 seconds left.
The all-tournament team: MVP, Mitchell Parsons, Brockport; Nick Gravina, forward, Castleton; Glen Wiswell, forward, Castleton; Ryan Romeo, forward, Brockport; Jake Moore, goalie, Brockport; Peter Dziergas, defense, Anna Maria; and Jamie Lukas, forward, King's College
Anna Maria defeated King's College 3-2 in the consolation game.
Castleton is idle until its home game against Suffolk next Friday at 7 p.m. Castleton will then host Johnson at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Westfield State 76,
Castleton 52
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Castleton University men's basketball team fell at the hands of Westfield State, 76-52, in a non-conference battle in the Sig Makofski Invitational hosted by Union College on Saturday afternoon.
Eric Shaw had a team-high 11 points off the bench for the Spartans (2-2), while Tank Roberson dished out a season-high nine assists to go with five points. Ben Mrowka and Cameron Edwards added eight points apiece for Castleton while Igor Almeida had a team-high six rebounds.
Westfield State was led by a trio of scorers in double-digits, as Marcus Collins potted a game-high 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Peter Mafo added 15 points and Christopher Prophet had 12.
The Spartans will take on the loser of the matchup between Lyndon and Union in Sunday's consolation game. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
